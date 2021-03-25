Clay Helton Details Which Player Increased Their Draft Stock at Pro Day

USC held pro day on Wednesday, March 24, and all 32 NFL teams sent scouting contingents to see the Trojans' top talent.

Head coach Clay Helton was present at Cromwell Field, and showed his active support for each player who participated in drills and activities.

From his body language on the field, to his words on the NFL Network [post pro day], it's very clear that Helton takes great pride in his student athletes.

Helton caught up with NFL Network's reporter Omar Ruiz, and discussed the performance and character of each NFL draft prospect.

Helton on all six NFL Draft prospects:

"Guys that will come in and [can] be consistent at their job day in and day out, to bring that work ethic and basically say no job is too small" Helton said. "That's the way these guys were brought up, it's their mindset and it really transitions great over to the NFL."

"As you saw today, whatever they're asked to do, they're gonna do."

Helton on Alijah Vera Tucker:

"[He is] just consistent, not only as a player but more importantly as a person - when he shows up and goes into the building you are getting the same guy everyday" said Helton. "He doesn't have an off-game, he really plays at an extensive high level all of the time."

Helton on Amon-Ra St. Brown:

"He just carried on a tradition of the wide receiver group that has been here [at USC]."

"He does the little things - not only do you see him make the big plays down the field but he does the dirty work, he'll dig out a safety in the run game with physicality and toughness, so you are getting an every down player in Amon-Ra that has that big play capability also."

Helton on Talanoa Hufanga:

"You see the tape but then to see them move around today, I thought they did a great job today. And Talanoa - wow. You know, he played [at] around 215 [pounds] for us, he walks in today at 200 pounds, just cut."

"I thought he really had a good testing today, fixing to watch him do [defensive back] drills, but I thought he really upped his stock today."

All in all, Wednesday was a successful pro day for the USC Trojans.

Next stop? The 2021 NFL Draft.

-----

You may also like:

[USC Pro Day: 40 Yard Dash Times Revealed]

[USC Pro Day Kicks Off Without One Key Member]

[USC WR Sends Message To NFL Decision Makers]

[READ: USC Offensive Lineman Has Been In Contact With 49ers]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Kim Becker on Twitter: @kimberlyjbecker

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com