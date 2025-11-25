College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction as Selection Sunday Nears
The arrival of Thanksgiving also spells the end of the college football regular season, meaning the field for the College Football Playoff is nearly finalized. The No. 7. Oregon Ducks took down the No. 15 USC Trojans, giving Oregon a much-needed top-25 win over a talented Trojans team. The win moved the Ducks up to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll, but will the CFP Selection Committee move them ahead of Ole Miss?
On the other hand, how far will USC drop after losing to Oregon and falling to 8-3? Here is a full rankings prediction as well as some of the biggest question that the CFP Selection Committee faces heading into rivalry week:
CFP Rankings Prediction
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Texas Tech
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Utah
13. Miami
14. Vanderbilt
15. Texas
16. Michigan
17. Virginia
18. Tennessee
19. USC
20. Tulane
21. Georgia Tech
22. Arizona State
23. James Madison
24. SMU
25. Pittsburgh
This article will be updated Tuesday evening when the Week 13 CFP Rankings are released.
Biggest Rankings Questions
In addition to USC, No. 16 Georgia Tech will move down on Tuesday. How far can the Yellow Jackets expect to drop after the upset loss to Pittsburgh? No. 21 Illinois lost to Wisconsin, and No. 22 Missouri lost to No. 8 Oklahoma, potentially opening the door for new teams like SMU or Washington to enter the CFP rankings.
Moving in the other direction, will any teams make a jump? No. 12 Utah survived an upset scare against Kansas State and No. 11 BYU beat Cincinnati 26-14. Will No. 13 Miami leapfrog them? If not, the Hurricanes might need a few more upsets in order to make the 12-team field with an at-large bid.
The top of the top-25 is rather solidified, barring any major upsets, until conference championship weekend. No. 18 Michigan has a knack for knocking off No. 1 Ohio State, and the Buckeyes' performance will be one to watch on Saturday.
In the Big Ten, Ohio State and Indiana will square off for the conference championship if both teams win in week 13. In the SEC, No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 10 Alabama are the two teams that control their destiny.
How will the CFP Selection Committee handle these extra games if the top three teams in the rankings are playing in championship weekend? Hypothetically speaking, if Alabama beats Texas A&M to win the SEC, would the Crimson Tide skyrocket into the top four and earn a first-round bye in the CFP?
CFP Rankings Week 12
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Texas Tech
6. Ole Miss
7. Oregon
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Utah
13. Miami
14. Vanderbilt
15. USC
16. Georgia Tech
17. Texas
18. Michigan
19. Virginia
20. Tennessee
21. Illinois
22. Missouri
23. Houston
24. Tulane
25. Arizona State