College Football Playoff Rankings Shuffle as Selection Sunday Nears
The arrival of Thanksgiving also spells the end of the college football regular season, meaning the field for the College Football Playoff is nearly finalized. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks took down then-ranked No. 15 USC, giving Oregon a much-needed top-25 win over a talented Trojans team. The win moved the Ducks up to No. 5 in the AP Top 25 Poll, and Oregon jumped over Ole Miss in the CFP rankings.
On the other hand, USC fell to No. 17 after losing to Oregon and falling to 8-3. Here is a full rankings prediction as well as some of the biggest question that the CFP Selection Committee faces heading into rivalry week:
CFP Rankings Week 13
1. Ohio State
2. Indiana
3. Texas A&M
4. Georgia
5. Texas Tech
6. Oregon
7. Ole Miss
8. Oklahoma
9. Notre Dame
10. Alabama
11. BYU
12. Miami
13. Utah
14. Vanderbilt
15. Michigan
16. Texas
17. USC
18. Virginia
19. Tennessee
20. Arizona State
21. SMU
22. Pittsburgh
23. Georgia Tech
24. Tulane
25. Arizona
Biggest Rankings Questions
In addition to USC, No. 23 Georgia Tech moved down on Tuesday after losing to Pittsburgh. Then-ranked No. 21 Illinois lost to Wisconsin, and then-ranked No. 22 Missouri lost to No. 8 Oklahoma, opening the door for new teams to crack the top-25. No. 25 Arizona, No. 22 Pittsburgh, and No. 21 SMU entered the CFP rankings on Tuesday.
Moving in the other direction, a few teams made jumps in addition to Oregon. Then-No. 12 Utah survived an upset scare against Kansas State and No. 11 BYU beat Cincinnati 26-14. As a result, No. 12 Miami jumped over Utah, pushing the Utes back to No. 13. However, the Hurricanes might need an upset loss from BYU in order to pass the Cougars.
The top of the top-25 is rather solidified, barring any major upsets, until conference championship weekend. No. 15 Michigan moved up three spots in the newest rankings, and the Wolverines have a recent knack for knocking off No. 1 Ohio State, and the Buckeyes' performance will be one to watch on Saturday.
In the Big Ten, Ohio State and Indiana will square off for the conference championship if both teams win in week 13. In the SEC, No. 3 Texas A&M and No. 10 Alabama are the two teams that control their destiny.
How will the CFP Selection Committee handle these extra games if the top three teams in the rankings are playing in championship weekend? Hypothetically speaking, if Alabama beats Texas A&M to win the SEC, would the Crimson Tide skyrocket into the top four and earn a first-round bye in the CFP?
CFP Rankings Prediction
