USC Trojans' Recruiting, Transfer Portal Additions Poised For Immediate Impact

The USC Trojans have positioned themselves to become one of the stronger teams in college football next season, based off their 2026 recruiting class and their incoming transfers from the transfer portal.

USC's No. 1 2026 recruiting class was a big step for the Trojans, and signified a development for the program and coach Lincoln Riley in terms of talent acquisition. Now, with USC and general manager Chad Bowden teaming up for their first offseason in the portal, the Trojans look toward an offseason of addressing key roster needs.

USC's 2026 Foundation Is Already Taking Place

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The 2025 season, and year four in the Riley era, came with some big and notable wins, and some frustrating losses that tie up the 9-4 season. USC defeated then-No. 15 Michigan, then-No. 23 Iowa and a comeback win against Nebraska on the road. However, USC fell to No. 12 Notre Dame, No. 5 Oregon, Illinois and a overtime loss to TCU in the Alamo Bowl to cap off the year.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava fulfilled his first full season as USC's starting quarterback after a four-game stint in 2024. The redshirt junior quarterback was impressive, with mistakes, like turnovers, that hurt some of USC's offensive showings. Overall, Maiava will be the go-to guy entering 2026, especially with quarterback Husan Longstreet entering the transfer portal.

.@uscfb has the #1 recruiting class coming in, is making moves in the portal, has their starting QB returning that led the FBS in QBR in 2025, and has some very good young players on the roster already. Look out for them in 2026. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 5, 2026

The 33-13 win over the Wolverines came with a roster and lineup shift, when running back Waymond Jordan got hurt and torch was passed to walk-on running back King Miller. Both Jordan and Miller announced they are returning next season, which is key for the continuity in Riley's offense.

As for the defense, USC is currently on the hunt for a defensive coordinator, after former defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn accepted a role at Penn State. Although USC is out of a defensive leader, key players have announced their return, and can be the shift in the defensive performance alongside transfers and the incoming freshman.

2026 Signing Class Bound For Immediate Impact

Aug 31, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes recruits Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Chris Henry Jr. walk onto the field prior to the NCAA football game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Ohio State won 52-6. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the Navy All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, an all-star game designed for premier high school stars, a number of USC recruits stood out. Trojans receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and defensive tackle Jaimeon Winfield received invites, and defensive end Luke Wafle was named the MVP of the game.

Wafle, a five-star signee from New Jersey, turned heads within a few practices, proving his strength and size are enough to see the field as a true freshman. Dixon-Wyatt flipped his commitment from Ohio State to USC on signing day, joining his Mater Dei high school teammates in the class. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound receiver finished his senior year with 42 passes for 693 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Winfield was another player to grab attention at the Navy All-American Bowl, labeled as one of the most impressive players of the week. Winfield's ability to use his power and be aggressive on the line of scrimmage will be important for USC's defensive line, and could be dangerous against opponents in his first year.

USC welcomes their 2026 signing class this month, featuring long awaited signees like four-star tight end Mark Bowman, five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe, four-star cornerback Elbert Hill IV and four-star wide receiver Trent Mosley to name a few. The star-studded class already in South Central ahead of fall camp is big for the development of USC's roster in 2026.

Transfer Portal Additions

Oct 25, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs with the ball after a catch against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As previously stated, USC is currently without a defensive coordinator after Lynn's departure. However, that has not slowed down the Trojans work in the transfer portal, landing some of the higher-regarded players available.

Since the portal opened on Jan. 2, USC currently has six incoming transfers. The Trojans landed Penn State egde rusher Zuriah Fisher, Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams, NC State wide receiver Terrell Anderson, Washington linebacker Deven Bryant, Michigan State defensive lineman Alex VanSumeran and Memphis punter Lachlan Carrigan.

Williams committing to the Trojans was a big get for USC, especially following the departure of cornerback DeCarlos Nicholson to the NFL Draft, and an already younger cornerback room. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound transfer comes in as the No. 1 cornerback in the portal, and should make an immediate impact on USC's defense.

The Trojans also landed their veteran wide receiver in Anderson, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver from NC State. After both starting wide receivers in Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane declared for the NFL Draft, USC was on the lookout for a veteran wide receiver to add from the portal. Even with Auburn transfer Cam Coleman in the mix, the Trojans founf their guy in Anderson, and should be someone USC fans see right from the start next season.

