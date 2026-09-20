USC Trojans Continue to be Haunted by Road Demons Despite Road Win

Fans of the No. 12 USC Trojans saw a bit of déjà vu on Saturday in their first road game of the season. Many will remember the struggles USC had with road games last year, losing four games all year in 2025, three of which came on the road.

During their first-ever trip to Piscataway, USC’s defense got a wake-up call from the Scarlet Knights and struggled mightily to stop their offensive attack. Keep in mind, the Trojans were 21-point favorites against Rutgers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans prevented the upset, defeating Rutgers 42-35.

Rutgers’ Offense Frustrated USC Defense

The Trojans were unable to contain Rutgers receiver KJ Duff in the first half. USC knew he was a prominent target for the Scarlet Knights' offense, yet he tormented the Trojans' secondary.

Duff caught the Scarlet Knights' first touchdown of the game off a stellar catch, shaking off corner back Jontez Williams and bringing a foot in bounds for an 11-yard touchdown.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver KJ Duff (8) makes a catchas USC Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (27) defends during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Special teams were also a blunder defensively for the Trojans. Backed up in their own end zone, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano dialed up a fake punt pass that gave his team a first down and eventually resulted in a 13-yard touchdown catch by tight end Elias Coke.

Fast forward to the third quarter, Rutgers had an answer for every USC scoring drive. Running back Antwan Raymond had the game of his career with over 100 rushing yards. He and Clay Thevenin were responsible for Rutgers’ 14 points in the quarter.

That was about as unsatisfying of a Big Ten win as a team could manage.



USC beats Rutgers, 42-35 — Ryan Kartje (@RyanKartje) September 19, 2026

Defensive coordinator Gary Patterson saw his defense give up 292 passing yards and 168 rushing yards.

The Trojans allowed a touchdown on fourth down in the fourth quarter, letting receiver Vernon Allen III slip in over the middle of the field, uncovered on a slant. The score brought Rutgers within seven, 42-35, with under five minutes in the fourth quarter.

The Positive Outtakes Looking Forward to Oregon Matchup

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not everything was bad news for USC’s defense, however. The Trojans' defense managed to stuff Raymond and the Scarlet Knights on a crucial fourth down, giving quarterback Jayden Maiava and the offense the ball in excellent field position. It resulted in a touchdown catch by running back Riley Wormley, giving USC a much-needed break.

Two USC safeties also intercepted Rutgers quarterback Dylan Lonergan twice in the first half. Both plays resulted in touchdowns.

Prophet Brown recorded his second career interception and his first-ever pick-six, bringing back the interception 99 yards for a touchdown. He tied the record for the longest pick-six return, previously held by Charles Phillips in 1974.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans safety Christian Pierce (6) celebrates his interception with teammates during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety Christian Pierce recorded the game’s first turnover in the first quarter, setting the field up for an 11-yard touchdown run by running back King Miller.

All eyes are shifting to next week’s primetime game against Oregon, who recently broke their school record for most points in program history at Autzen Stadium in an explosive 84-0 win over Portland State.

There are a lot of questions to be answered by coaches Lincoln Riley and Patterson about their performance on Saturday. Rest assured, USC needs to patch up their blunders if they want to defeat the Ducks at home.

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