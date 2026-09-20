USC Trojans Continue to be Haunted by Road Demons Despite Road Win
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Fans of the No. 12 USC Trojans saw a bit of déjà vu on Saturday in their first road game of the season. Many will remember the struggles USC had with road games last year, losing four games all year in 2025, three of which came on the road.
During their first-ever trip to Piscataway, USC’s defense got a wake-up call from the Scarlet Knights and struggled mightily to stop their offensive attack. Keep in mind, the Trojans were 21-point favorites against Rutgers, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Trojans prevented the upset, defeating Rutgers 42-35.
Rutgers’ Offense Frustrated USC Defense
The Trojans were unable to contain Rutgers receiver KJ Duff in the first half. USC knew he was a prominent target for the Scarlet Knights' offense, yet he tormented the Trojans' secondary.
Duff caught the Scarlet Knights' first touchdown of the game off a stellar catch, shaking off corner back Jontez Williams and bringing a foot in bounds for an 11-yard touchdown.
Special teams were also a blunder defensively for the Trojans. Backed up in their own end zone, Rutgers coach Greg Schiano dialed up a fake punt pass that gave his team a first down and eventually resulted in a 13-yard touchdown catch by tight end Elias Coke.
Fast forward to the third quarter, Rutgers had an answer for every USC scoring drive. Running back Antwan Raymond had the game of his career with over 100 rushing yards. He and Clay Thevenin were responsible for Rutgers’ 14 points in the quarter.
Defensive coordinator Gary Patterson saw his defense give up 292 passing yards and 168 rushing yards.
The Trojans allowed a touchdown on fourth down in the fourth quarter, letting receiver Vernon Allen III slip in over the middle of the field, uncovered on a slant. The score brought Rutgers within seven, 42-35, with under five minutes in the fourth quarter.
The Positive Outtakes Looking Forward to Oregon Matchup
Not everything was bad news for USC’s defense, however. The Trojans' defense managed to stuff Raymond and the Scarlet Knights on a crucial fourth down, giving quarterback Jayden Maiava and the offense the ball in excellent field position. It resulted in a touchdown catch by running back Riley Wormley, giving USC a much-needed break.
Two USC safeties also intercepted Rutgers quarterback Dylan Lonergan twice in the first half. Both plays resulted in touchdowns.
Prophet Brown recorded his second career interception and his first-ever pick-six, bringing back the interception 99 yards for a touchdown. He tied the record for the longest pick-six return, previously held by Charles Phillips in 1974.
Safety Christian Pierce recorded the game’s first turnover in the first quarter, setting the field up for an 11-yard touchdown run by running back King Miller.
All eyes are shifting to next week’s primetime game against Oregon, who recently broke their school record for most points in program history at Autzen Stadium in an explosive 84-0 win over Portland State.
There are a lot of questions to be answered by coaches Lincoln Riley and Patterson about their performance on Saturday. Rest assured, USC needs to patch up their blunders if they want to defeat the Ducks at home.
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Cristian Vasquez is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and a Los Angeles native. After graduating from Long Beach State in 2022, he joined the Southern California News Group covering high school sports for the Long Beach Press Telegram. Most recently, he graduated from USC Annenberg with a master's degree in Specialized Journalism where he had the privilege of covering USC athletics for Annenberg Media. His work has also been featured in several news outlets including the OC Register, Santa Monica Daily Press, Whittier Daily News, among others. In his spare time, Cristian enjoys going out on hikes, hanging out with friends, or trying out new coffee shops in the city.Follow cristianjv_