Three Things You Didn't See In Oregon's Win Over Portland State

EUGENE - As the No. 21 Oregon Ducks took the field at Autzen Stadium on Friday night, coach Dan Lanning’s intensity was palpable. Lanning appeared fiercely focused as he led the Ducks onto the field behind Oregon’s mascot, The Duck, who rode onto the field on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in front of 58,114 screaming fans.

After suffering an upset loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Lanning and the Ducks wanted to leave no doubt against the Portland State Vikings. They didn’t.

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning | Darby Winter

Oregon (2-1) demolished Portland State, 84-0, scoring the most points in the program’s modern era and securing the largest margin of victory in Autzen Stadium history.

While fans watching on TV saw Oregon score a program-record 12 touchdowns, there were three moments from the field that the broadcast didn’t show: Jeremiah McClellan and Jamari Johnson warming up but not playing, freshman Kendre Harrison bringing pregame energy, and Dylan Raiola celebrating his perfect Oregon debut with his brother, Dayton Raiola.

This weekly column will publish after every Ducks game. Be sure to come back each week for more.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola | Darby Winter

Jeremiah McClellan/Jamari Johnson Warming Up But Did Not Play

The Ducks were without two of their top receiving threats on Friday night: top wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan and starting tight end Jamari Johnson sat out with injuries.

Johnson participated in pregame warmups without pads. He missed his second consecutive game after also sitting out against Oklahoma State with an undisclosed injury. As shown in the video below, Johnson played catch and jogged around the field before kickoff.

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson before Ducks warm ups#goducks https://t.co/lXGSUynGAz pic.twitter.com/4tBk0ZAXqJ — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 19, 2026

After the game, Oregon quarterback Dante Moore said the team had been calling Johnson “Coach JJ” at practice, indicating that the tight end had taken on more of a coaching role while sidelined ahead of the Portland State game.

McClellan’s situation unfolded differently. After playing against Oklahoma State, he entered Friday night expected to face Portland State. The video below shows McClellan in pads and warming up shortly before kickoff. However, when the Ducks took the field, he emerged from the locker room out of uniform, wearing a boot on his left foot and using crutches.

Here is Oregon WR Jeremiah McClellan in pregame warmups. He’s now on the sideline in street clothes with a boot on his left foot. https://t.co/lXGSUynGAz pic.twitter.com/q82LFWiJsN — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 19, 2026

"Got tweaked in pregame, have to get an evaluation to see what exactly that looks like," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said after the game. "I don't know right at this moment."

With Big Ten play beginning, the Ducks must submit availability reports Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday ahead of their game against USC. Oregon Ducks On SI will provide the latest injury designations for Johnson and McClellan.

Oregon Freshman Kendre Harrison Pre-Game Juice

With Johnson sidelined, freshman Kendre Harrison and sophomore Andrew Olesh stepped up at tight end for the Ducks. Oregon fans had patiently waited to see what Harrison could do after the five-star prospect from North Carolina arrived as a headliner of the Ducks’ 2026 recruiting class.

Harrison’s noticeable energy during pregame warmups foreshadowed his breakout performance. In the video below the freshman is dancing along with running back Dierre Hill Jr. and receiver Evan Stewart.

Oregon WR Evan Stewart, TE Kendre Harrison and RB Dierre Hill Jr. feeeeling it in pregame warmups. https://t.co/lXGSUynGAz pic.twitter.com/uih7O6oznR — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 19, 2026

Harrison recorded the first receptions of his college career, finishing with four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown. His four receptions ranked second on the team behind fellow freshman Messiah Hampton.

Harrison also scored his first career touchdown on a 10-yard reception during Oregon’s opening possession of the second quarter. It was an exciting display of the depth and future of the position.

Dylan Raiola Celebrates Perfect Game With Brother Dayton Raiola

Oregon fans gave Raiola a warm round of applause as he took command of the Ducks’ offense for the first time since transferring from Nebraska.

In relief of quarterback Dante Moore, Raiola dominated in the second half, completing all 11 of his passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns. He distributed the ball effectively, throwing his three touchdown passes to three different Ducks receivers.

Raiola’s perfect passing performance came nearly 11 months after a leg injury on Nov. 1, 2025, prematurely ended his final season at Nebraska.

After the win, Dylan Raiola found his brother, Dayton, who is a freshman playing tight end for the Ducks to celebrate. The Raiola brothers also greeted Portland State freshman receiver Skyler Ormita and took a postgame photo.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola went 11-11 for 124 yards and 3 TDs in his Ducks debut. Here he is with his brother, Dayton, after the game. https://t.co/lXGSUynGAz pic.twitter.com/vNlLAUVvJR — Bri Amaranthus (@BriAmaranthus) September 19, 2026

Raiola's flawless performance came as no surprise to Moore.

“Yeah, he had a blast out there. Every day at practice, he's pushing me. I'm pushing him. He's someone that's in the film room with me, tapping my shoulder, showing me this look of what they're going to do on defense," Moore said.

"He's just someone that the stat doesn't blow my mind. I mean, he does it at practice. He's someone that just takes control of the ball. He's dedicated to his craft, and he's just a great teammate to be around," Moore continued.

Oregon’s historic victory and coach Lanning's 50th win gave fans plenty to celebrate, but some of the most revealing moments unfolded away from the broadcast.

Now, the Ducks face a huge challenge against a former Pac-12 foe turned Big Ten rival. Oregon will hit the road for the second time this season for a looming matchup with the No. 12 USC Trojans in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

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