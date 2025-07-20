Concerning Prediction Revealed For USC Trojans Record In 2025
The Big Ten conference is one of the most powerful in the country, sending four teams to the first-ever expanded College Football Playoff and winning back-to-back national championships.
As the season inches closer, college football analysts surveyed the possible outcomes of the 2025 Big Ten season, including the best games of each week and where each team will place among the 18 total teams.
The Trojans were placed in the middle of the pack for standings and overall record. In their 2025 prediction, the USC Trojans is predicted to win an average 7.2 total and 5.2 conference games in this year’s Big Ten – a prediction that remains similar to their 2024 results.
Since coach Lincoln Riley began his tenure in Los Angeles, the Trojans have struggled to see consistent success. The first year being their best year under Riley going 11-3 with Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams at the helm, and has lost more games as the season has gone on.
College football analyst Josh Pate reviewed the Trojans record under Riley on an episode of Josh Pate’s College Football Show.
“11-3 the first year, looked like they were off to the races. 8-5 the next year. Yeah. 7-6 last year and a bunch of one possession losses.” Pate said. “Now, the widely held expectation is that they'll bounce back from that this year. Full disclosure, I believe that. So, I don't think they'll be worse than 7-6 this year. I do expect to bounce back. So, I believe in it, but I could be wrong.”
MORE: Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans Recruiting Class Sends Shockwaves in California
MORE: USC Trojans At Risk Of Losing A 5-Star Recruit To Ohio State Buckeyes?
MORE: Bronny James Turns Heads In NBA Summer League Despite Lakers Loss To Boston Celtics
MORE: What Kirk Herbstreit Said About USC Trojans Success: 'Good For The Sport'
Riley has been labeled as the coach who faces the most pressure in 2025 – with the task of living up to the expectations of a winning season and developing elite talent within the Trojans program.
College football analyst Paul Finebaum shared in an episode of ESPN's Get Up that Riley faces the most pressure for his recent performance.
“Lincoln Riley,” Finebaum said in confidence. “And you asked the question, why? Because he has simply underperformed. He had a pretty decent first year, but since then, it has been very rocky. And quite frankly, I think he would already be gone if it wasn’t for about an $80 million buyout. Even for Southern Cal, that might be too much money.”
As for best Big Ten games by week, USC made the list twice – USC at Illinois on Sept. 27 and Michigan at USC two weeks later on Oct. 11.
The road contest at Illinois has already been deemed the first major game for the Trojans – with the Fighting Illini pegged as this year’s “Indiana,” a potential dark horse who could surprise everyone.
College football analyst feels strongly that the Trojans’ matchup with Illinois will be one of the best this season, he expressed on an episode of the Joel Klatt show.
“Both teams could very well be 4-0 entering this game. I think that’s absolutely within the realm.” Klatt said. “A win for Illinois would put them at 5-0, with really their only difficult game left being hosting Ohio State several weeks later. At that point, it’s almost identical to what Indiana was a year ago.”
Michigan at USC will also be a marquee matchup for the Trojans – following their one-score loss to the Wolverines on their home turf, both teams are coming off underwhelming seasons and are itching to win.
The 2023 national champions went 8-5 overall and 5-4 in Big Ten play in a reconstruction year under first year coach Sherrone Moore.
USC will have a chance to host Michigan and capitalize on their last year’s performance and utilize their developed offense and another strong defensive front under defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.
The Trojans have a high standard to hold in another season in the Big Ten and face immense pressure to perform.