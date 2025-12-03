Why 4-Star Cornerback Recruit Elbert Hill IV Can Make Immediate Impact with USC Trojans

The USC Trojans have one of the top 2026 recruiting classes, as several of their recruits signed their letter of intent during the Early Signing Period on Wednesday. The Trojans have the No. 1-ranked recruiting class, per 247Sports.

Four-star cornerback Elbert Hill IV from Akron, Ohio, is one of the many recruits for the Trojans who signed their letter of intent on Wednesday. What impact can the talented cornerback have on USC's defense in the future?

How Elbert Hill IV Can Help USC's Defense Improve In 2026

Hoban’s Elbert Hill IV (1) expresses some frustration after a missed interception attempt against Walsh in an OHSAA Division II regional final, Nov. 21, 2025, at Bearcats Stadium in Bedford, Ohio. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Hill officially signed to USC, the Archbishop Hoban cornerback looks to be a crucial piece to the future of the Trojans' defensive secondary, which has shown great strides throughout this season. While USC's offense has consistently led its team to successful seasons, it's the defense that will play a crucial role in the Trojans' competing for championships in the future.

Hill is ranked as the No. 87 recruit nationally in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports, along with being rated as the No. 4 cornerback in Ohio and No. 7 in the country at his position

Hill is also one of several cornerbacks who signed their letter of intent with the Trojans on Wednesday. Four-star Sierra Canyon cornerback Brandon Lockhart, as well as three-star cornerbacks Peyton Dyer from Tyner Academy and St. John Bosco's Joshua Holland, also signed their letter of intent.

Hill's Speed As a Defensive Back Will Benefit USC's Defense and Special Teams Play

Hoban's Elbert Hill IV outruns Barberton's Trent DeWitt to score a touchdown during a Division II regional quarterfinal, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. | Mike Cardew / USA TODAY NETWORK

While Hill is known for his defensive talent as a cornerback, he's also proven to be an excellent player on special teams, as he has returned multiple kickoff returns for touchdowns. In his senior season at Archbishop Hoban, Hill has been dominant, recording several interceptions. Hill also recorded a 99-yard pick-six and a 96-yard kickoff return. His speed as a cornerback is what should excite USC fans the most.

Hill's talent is exactly what the Trojans are looking for in their defensive backfield, a unit that has struggled but is showing signs of improvement under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn. During the regular season, USC ranked near the bottom of the Big Ten in total defense, allowing, on average, 348.8 yards per game.

USC's defense has recorded a total of 11 interceptions this season, with senior safety Bishop Fitzgerald leading the Trojans with five. Adding Hill to the defensive secondary next season will play a significant role in the Trojans' defense to create more turnovers.

The potential return of Fitzgerald will also have a massive impact on the Trojans' defense. Alongside Hill and Fitzgerald, USC junior safety Kamari Ramsey will also look to take a step forward in the secondary.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) is stopped by USC Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) and safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) after he ran the ball in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If USC hopes to compete on a championship stage, its defense will need to be the difference. In all three of the Trojans' losses this season, their defense gave up more than 30 points in those defeats. Hill will aim to lead the effort to change that statistic next season.

