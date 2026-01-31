Dallas Cowboys To Interview Key USC Coach For Defensive Staff

The USC Trojans could be losing another staff member to another job this offseason. Trojans co-defensive coordinator/run game coordinator/defensive line coach Eric Henderson will be interviewing for a position on the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive staff per ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer.

Eric Henderson’s Coaching Background

Aug 29, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA: Los Angeles Rams defensive line coach Eric Henderson during training camp at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Eric Henderson has been on USC coach Lincoln Riley’s staff since 2024. Prior to his time at USC, Henderson was with the Los Angeles Rams as a defensive line coach and run game coordinator from 2021-2023. Before that, he was the defensive line coach for the Los Angeles Chargers from 2019-2020.

Henderson played his college football for the Illinois Fighting Illini. He went undrafted and spent the next three years in the NFL for the Cincinnati Bengals as a defensive end. He got his start in coaching as an outside linebackers coach for Georgia Military College in 2012.

Dallas Cowboys Making Defensive Coaching Changes

Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Cowboys are revamping the defensive side of their coaching staff this offseason. They fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus following a 2025 season in which they allowed a league worst 30.1 points per game.

Earlier this month, the Cowboys hired former Philadelphia passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Christian Parker to be their next defensive coordinator.

Now, they are going to be interviewing Henderson along with Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin and Eagles assistant linebackers coach Ronell Williams in the coming days for positions on the coaching staff per Archer.

USC to Lose Another Member of Coaching Staff?

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans coaching staff has some new names and faces heading into the 2026 season. The biggest change was at defensive coordinator. D’Anton Lynn was the USC defensive coordinator in 2024 and 2025, but left Los Angeles after the regular season to accept the vacant defensive coordinator position with his alma mater, the Penn State Nittany Lions.

USC filled this now open position with former TCU Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson. Patterson was TCU’s coach from 2000-2021, accumulating a total record of 181-79. He had his introductory press conference with the Trojans earlier this week. He spoke about the potential challenges and benefits of inheriting assistant coaches.

“I don’t know if there’s any challenges. Obviously those coaches have done a good job recruiting…they really improved the defense a year ago,” Patterson said. “How do we add on to that? They were 9-3 in the regular season, but knowing also that we’re going to play…probably five teams that got a chance to play in the playoffs, the level of intensity, the things we got to get done. But everybody knows that.”

USC lost another assistant this offseason to another school in director of football strategy/offensive assistant Joe D’Orazio, who was hired by the Utah Utes to be their next general manager. Will Henderson be added to this list of USC coaches leaving?