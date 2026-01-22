Why Gary Patterson is a Great Hire for USC Trojans

USC is hiring former TCU coach Gary Patterson as its next defensive coordinator, 247Sports reported on Wednesday.

The Trojans are replacing former defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, who left to take the same position with his alma mater, Penn State, last month.

Lynn served as USC’s defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. And while they improved from the previous regime, which had them ranked at the bottom of every major statistical category, the program never developed the defensive culture that many hoped for when Lynn was pulled away from crosstown rival UCLA.

Against top programs, they were outmatched on that side of the ball and frankly some weeks, the Trojans didn’t look well prepared. Whether it was bad gap discipline, poor tackling or just a lack of execution. They were certainly bright moments, particularly their second half defense the back half of this past year, but overall, they weren’t consistent enough on that side of the ball under Lynn.

Patterson was recently named this month to the College Football Hall of Fame as part of its Class of 2026. He was the head coach at TCU from 2000-2021 and is the winningest coach in program history. And during that time, he was the defensive play caller for the Horned Frogs. Patterson was also the defensive coordinator for three seasons prior to becoming the head coach.

The 65-year-old coach has not held a coaching title the last four years. After parting ways with TCU in 2021, he was a special assistant to Steve Sarkisian at Texas in 2022. He was away from the sport in 2023, served as a consultant at Baylor in 2024 and then away from the sport again in 2025.

Patterson had a ton of success in Fort Worth, leading TCU to 10, 11-win seasons and win in the 2010 Rose Bowl during his tenure. He completely changed the fortunes of the program and brought them into the national spotlight.

What USC is getting in Patterson is a head coach of the defense. Patterson is not just a coordinator, he’s a distinguished leader with a long track record of success. Lincoln Riley has a ton of respect for his former Big 12 rival. Riley was the head coach at Oklahoma from 2017-2021.

Patterson has been an excellent evaluator of talent over the years. TCU wasn’t signing blue-chip, four and five-star prospects but Patterson turned players into NFL prospects and the Horned Frogs into a contender.

Player development on the defensive side of the ball has long been a problem for the Trojans. It predates the Riley era. If you look across the country, the top defenses are flooded with NFL bodies on all three levels. Patterson will have more pure talent at USC than he has at any other point in his career. It’s now about those guys blossoming into Sunday players.

Patterson specialized in the 4-2-5 defense and matches the personnel USC has on its current roster. The Horned Frogs were fast and very well coached. Five of his TCU defenses finished No. 1 nationally in total defense.

Patterson has a defensive back background, a position that the Trojans have landed several blue-chip recruits and have been active in the transfer portal for over the past couple of cycles.

USC needs to change its entire defensive culture. Offense will not be a problem with Riley at the helm. But struggles on the defensive side kept them out of the College Football Playoff in 2022 and never full maximized a Caleb Williams led team in Los Angeles.

This is the most important hire of Riley’s coaching career and couldn’t ultimately decide his fate moving forward at Southern Cal. Results need to be seen and drastically improving the defense is the best place to start.

USC Coaching Changes

News came down Tuesday night that secondary coach Doug Belk would not be returning next season. Belk came over with Lynn in 2024.

USC hired Mike Ekeler as special teams and linebackers coach. He spent last season as the special teams coordinator at Nebraska. Prior to that he was Tennessee's outside linebackers coach for four seasons. He was also the Trojans linebackers coach in 2013.

USC wanted to keep most of its defensive staff intact, which probably eliminated certain outside options who might’ve wanted to assemble their own staff.

