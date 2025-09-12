All Trojans

Delta Adds New Flights for USC Trojans Football Fans: How to Book Game Day Travel

Traveling to USC Trojans football games just got easier, or maybe harder, depending on how fans look at it. Delta Airlines recently announced its largest-ever college football flying schedule, adding more than 40 flights tied to marquee matchups this fall. The move includes several games on USC’s calendar, giving fans more ways to get to Los Angeles or follow the Trojans on the road.

Nathan Fusco

Nov 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC cheerleaders and fans react as USC Trojans wide receiver Tahj Washington (16) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
Nov 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC cheerleaders and fans react as USC Trojans wide receiver Tahj Washington (16) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
In this story:

Traveling to USC Trojans football games just got easier, or maybe harder, depending on how you look at it. Delta Airlines recently announced its largest-ever college football flying schedule, adding more than 40 flights tied to marquee matchups this fall. The move includes several games on USC’s calendar, giving fans more ways to get to Los Angeles or follow the Trojans on the road.

The added travel options are a clear win for Trojans fans heading to away games, but they also give opposing fanbases a better chance to pack the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum or tilt the atmosphere at other venues.

USC Trojans Big Ten Football NCAA Delta Airlines Flights College Football Oregon Ducks
Nov 4, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC cheerleaders and fans react as USC Trojans wide receiver Tahj Washington (16) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

The Good News for USC Fans

For USC’s road matchups, Delta’s move is welcome. The airline added direct flights for multiple key games, giving Trojan supporters smoother access to some of the most important trips of the season. When USC hosts Michigan on Oct. 11, Delta will operate a direct flight from Detroit to Los Angeles. That makes it easier for Trojans fans in the Midwest to make the trip west for one of the year’s marquee matchups at the Coliseum.

The rivalry game against Notre Dame on Oct. 18 also gets a boost. Delta will add flights from both Washington, D.C., and New York’s LaGuardia to South Bend, a huge convenience for Trojans fans based along the East Coast who want to see one of college football’s most historic rivalries in person.

MORE: USC Trojans Predicted to Land Elite Quarterback Recruit

MORE: Reasons Why USC Trojans Wide Receiver Makai Lemon Deserves More National Attention


MORE: USC Trojans Recruit Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster Reveals Reason For Reclassifying in High School

MORE: USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Early Quarterback Rating Proving Lincoln Riley Right

MORE: Prominent College Football Analyst Advocates For USC Trojans, Top-25 Ranking

The Nov. 15 game against Iowa also benefits from Delta’s expansion. A direct flight from Eastern Iowa to Los Angeles ensures that USC alumni and fans living in the Midwest have a more straightforward way of making it to Los Angeles for what could be a crucial late-season Big Ten showdown.

Just one week later, the Nov. 22 clash at Oregon comes with another useful addition, as Delta will offer a new route from Los Angeles to Eugene. For USC fans traveling north, especially in a game that might carry Big Ten title implications, that extra route could make the difference between watching at home and cheering in person.

The Flip Side: More Opposing Fans

USC Trojans Big Ten Football NCAA Delta Airlines Flights College Football Oregon Ducks
Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers fans jump onto the field after the game against the USC Trojans at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

While USC fans benefit, these new flights also open the door for opposing fan bases to travel in larger numbers. The Detroit-to-Los Angeles flight may help Trojans supporters, but it also makes it easier for Michigan Wolverines fans to descend on the Coliseum in October. The same dynamic applies to the Iowa game. The Iowa to Los Angeles route guarantees that Hawkeyes supporters can flood into Southern California when their team visits in November.

For USC, this all means the Coliseum could feel less like a traditional home-field advantage on certain Saturdays. When powerhouses like Michigan or Iowa visit, the stands may feature a larger-than-usual chunk of the opposing colors.

USC Remains in the Spotlight

USC Trojans Big Ten Football NCAA Delta Airlines Flights College Football Oregon Ducks
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) sets a block on Georgia Southern Eagles defensive back Dorrian Smith (23) as USC Trojans tight end Walker Lyons (85) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Delta’s announcement highlights just how much attention USC draws in the new Big Ten era. Few programs outside of Notre Dame are receiving multiple travel boosts, a sign that airlines know demand will be high for Trojans games. Whether at home or on the road, USC matchups are must-see events with national interest.

Fans interested in booking Delta’s new routes can expect most of these flights to operate on Fridays with returns on Sundays, creating easy out-and-back options for game weekends. Availability varies between mainline Delta and Delta Connection flights, but the goal is the same.

Allowing as many fans as possible to enjoy their favorite team on the road.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Nathan Fusco
NATHAN FUSCO

Nathan Fusco is a staff writer for Trojans on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network. He covers USC athletics with an emphasis on recruiting and daily updates. A digital media veteran with over a decade of experience, Fusco began his career as a founding editor at DBLTAP, helping to build the esports brand into an industry leader for Minute Media while producing international event coverage and branded content for partners such as Mountain Dew, KIA, and Best Buy. He built an influencer network that drove millions of monthly sessions, helping DBLTAP become a finalist for “Best Coverage Site” at the 2018 Esports Industry Awards. He later served as Content Manager for Imprint Events Group, leading national digital strategy across multiple markets.

Home/Football