Delta Adds New Flights for USC Trojans Football Fans: How to Book Game Day Travel
Traveling to USC Trojans football games just got easier, or maybe harder, depending on how you look at it. Delta Airlines recently announced its largest-ever college football flying schedule, adding more than 40 flights tied to marquee matchups this fall. The move includes several games on USC’s calendar, giving fans more ways to get to Los Angeles or follow the Trojans on the road.
The added travel options are a clear win for Trojans fans heading to away games, but they also give opposing fanbases a better chance to pack the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum or tilt the atmosphere at other venues.
The Good News for USC Fans
For USC’s road matchups, Delta’s move is welcome. The airline added direct flights for multiple key games, giving Trojan supporters smoother access to some of the most important trips of the season. When USC hosts Michigan on Oct. 11, Delta will operate a direct flight from Detroit to Los Angeles. That makes it easier for Trojans fans in the Midwest to make the trip west for one of the year’s marquee matchups at the Coliseum.
The rivalry game against Notre Dame on Oct. 18 also gets a boost. Delta will add flights from both Washington, D.C., and New York’s LaGuardia to South Bend, a huge convenience for Trojans fans based along the East Coast who want to see one of college football’s most historic rivalries in person.
The Nov. 15 game against Iowa also benefits from Delta’s expansion. A direct flight from Eastern Iowa to Los Angeles ensures that USC alumni and fans living in the Midwest have a more straightforward way of making it to Los Angeles for what could be a crucial late-season Big Ten showdown.
Just one week later, the Nov. 22 clash at Oregon comes with another useful addition, as Delta will offer a new route from Los Angeles to Eugene. For USC fans traveling north, especially in a game that might carry Big Ten title implications, that extra route could make the difference between watching at home and cheering in person.
The Flip Side: More Opposing Fans
While USC fans benefit, these new flights also open the door for opposing fan bases to travel in larger numbers. The Detroit-to-Los Angeles flight may help Trojans supporters, but it also makes it easier for Michigan Wolverines fans to descend on the Coliseum in October. The same dynamic applies to the Iowa game. The Iowa to Los Angeles route guarantees that Hawkeyes supporters can flood into Southern California when their team visits in November.
For USC, this all means the Coliseum could feel less like a traditional home-field advantage on certain Saturdays. When powerhouses like Michigan or Iowa visit, the stands may feature a larger-than-usual chunk of the opposing colors.
USC Remains in the Spotlight
Delta’s announcement highlights just how much attention USC draws in the new Big Ten era. Few programs outside of Notre Dame are receiving multiple travel boosts, a sign that airlines know demand will be high for Trojans games. Whether at home or on the road, USC matchups are must-see events with national interest.
Fans interested in booking Delta’s new routes can expect most of these flights to operate on Fridays with returns on Sundays, creating easy out-and-back options for game weekends. Availability varies between mainline Delta and Delta Connection flights, but the goal is the same.
Allowing as many fans as possible to enjoy their favorite team on the road.