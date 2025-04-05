4-Star Recruit Deshonne Redeaux To Commit To USC, Michigan, Oregon? Announcement Looms
Four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux has scheduled his commitment for his birthday on Saturday, April 5. He will announce his decision live on the 247Sports YouTube channel as well as CBS Sports HQ, beginning at 10 a.m. PT.
The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are considered the favorites to land talented running back, but anything can happen in recruiting. Redeaux's six finalists are the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, Oregon Ducks, USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, and Washington Huskies.
“It came down to where I feel I can build my legacy, become a game-changer on and off the field and where I can make that early impact," Redeaux told On3 when setting his commitment date.
The Trojans are predicted to land the elite running back recruit by a number of recruiting insiders, including On3's Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons as well as 247Sports' Blair Angulo.
According to 247Sports' rankings, Redeaux is the No. 12 running back, the No. 19 prospect from California, and the No. 164 overall recruit in the country. The talented back from Oaks Christian holds offers from programs like Alabama, Tennessee, Colorado, and more in addition to his finalists.
Redeaux has visited USC's campus multiple times, and he spoke highly of the experience with Wiltfong.
“Just the way the Trojans are bringing the atmosphere and not letting the Big Ten affect them and bringing that heat every game,” Redeaux told On3. “USC is a really good team this year and Coach Riley is doing a good job.”
However, Redeaux has taken more recent visits to Michigan and Washington, two of his finalists. Momentum matters in recruiting, so could the last-minute visits convince Redeaux to leave Southern California?
USC has a running back committed in four-star Shahn Alston. With Redeaux looking for early playing time, is he likely to commit to the Trojans with Alston already committed? The Trojans have some momentum on their side as well, currently holding the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2026 per 247Sports.
USC general manager has brought an emphasis on recruiting Southern California since joining the Trojans program. He spoke with the media about recruiting the region in a similar fashion to former USC coach Pete Carroll.
“History repeats itself. It always does, and if you look into fine details of how programs are built and how the place is built and when success has happened, that was a key part of USC being at the top. My plan and my vision is to bring that back and to take care of this state. The state deserves it," said Bowden.
Should Redeaux join the fold, he would be the latest recruit from California to commit to USC. The Trojans recently added four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui and four-star wide receiver Trent Mosley.