USC Trojans Recruiting Target Deshonne Redeaux Sets Commitment Date
Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux has set a commitment date for April 5. Redeaux narrowed his list to six schools in February, including the USC Trojans, UCLA, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan and Washington. He is the No. 143 overall prospect and No. 13 RB in the 2026 cycle according to the On3 Industry Rankings.
“I will be announcing my commitment at a birthday celebration on April 5,” Redeaux told On3. “I am ready. The offers are here, I have taken a lot of visits and I know what is best for me.”
The Trojans have long been considered the favorites to land the coveted local prospect. Redeaux visited USC twice in the fall to watch them play Utah State and Wisconsin. USC coach Lincoln Riley and running backs coach Anthony Jones made the short trip to Westlake Village to visit Redeaux’s school in early January when the dead period ended. Riley also watched Oaks Christian take on Oaks Hills in the first round of the Division 2 CIF Southern Section Playoffs during the Trojans bye week last November.
Redeaux was part of a stacked list of recruits from Southern California that were on campus for the Trojans Junior Day in early February. Redeaux was recently seen hanging around former USC running back and Heisman trophy winner Reggie Bush.
The Trojans have been aggressive pursuing blue-chip prospects in the state of California with general manager Chad Bowden leading the recruiting efforts and Redeaux is high on the priority list.
MORE: Reggie Bush Photo Going Viral: USC Trojans 4-Star Running Back Target Deshonne Redeaux
MORE: USC Trojans Schedule Released: Lincoln Riley Consequential Spring Football
MORE: USC Trojans To Land 4-Star Defensive Back Recruit Talanoa Ili Over Oregon Ducks?
“We're going to attack it through the state of California,” Bowden said. “It's the best high school football in America. It's played in California. And we're going to do everything that we can get the very best players that are in California to stay here and play for USC."
The Trojans have one running back commit for their 2026 class in Harvey (Ohio) four-star running back Shahn Alston. He announced his pledge USC over offers from Penn State and Wisconsin during the Navy All-American bowl in January. Alston is the No. 136 overall prospect and No. 12 running back in the On3 Industry Rakings.
USC also continues to make a strong push for Redeaux's high school teammate, four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin. The top 40 prospect was on campus March 6 for an unofficial visit.
“USC is home, so you can’t go wrong staying home. I went back up there to get around the players, chop it up with the coaches and to see what it would be like and how it would feel around the team,” Benjamin told On3. “I talked ball and spent time with coach Riley, coach Belk and some others. It was a good time.”
The Trojans hold 15 commitments in their No. 1 ranked recruiting class, including 10 blue-chip recruits, the most in the country.