Zachariah Branch Reveals Why He Transferred to Georgia Bulldogs From USC Trojans
The USC Trojans faced many transfer portal losses following the 2024 season. One of the most notable players to enter the portal was wide receiver Zachariah Branch. Not long after entering the portal, Branch committed to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Branch's entering the portal was a tough blow for USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. Branch was a solid playmaker, but after a disappointing 6-6 regular season, Branch chose to continue his collegiate career elsewhere. Branch did not participate in USC's Las Vegas Bowl win.
While speaking to the media during Georgia’s spring practices, Branch discussed why he chose to transfer to the Georgia Bulldogs. Branch began by highlighting Georgia coach Kirby Smart and the coaching staff for the team and culture they have built within the program.
“A lot of things that impacted me to come to the University of Georgia. I mean, first and foremost, I always say to coach, or that coach Kirby Smart and you know the coaching staff has established a real brotherhood,” Branch said.
“It’s not just words. Some people just say okay we have to have the bond and the things like that to be a great team, but I really do truly believe that, you know, they built that into this program and they consistently done it year after year.”
Branch went on to discuss how it is important to him that team is all working towards the same goal.
“Just to be surrounded by a lot of like-minded players as well. You know, all trying to get toward the same goal. It’s something that, you know, is really important to me as well,” Branch said. “Once I got into that portal, it was pretty easy to make my decision from there.”
The Georgia Bulldogs lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Sugar Bowl after making the College Football Playoffs as the No. 2 seed. Georgia has won the National Championship recently, and with their recent winning culture, the program was an ideal landing spot for Branch.
Branch spent two seasons with the USC Trojans. In 2024, Branch had 47 receptions fr 503 yards and one touchdown. He was also used on special teams, returning 12 punts in 2024 and returning five kicks. Branch entered the portal as a four-star player, per On3.
“What an incredible journey it’s been here at USC. I am filled with appreciation for the opportunity to be a Trojan, put on the cardinal and gold and represent this University. I am thankful for the love and support from my coaches, teammates, advisors, football staff, and professors,” Branch posted to social media when he announced he would enter the portal..
“It’s been an honor to play for such a prestigious program, and I’m grateful to Coach Riley, Coach Huard, and Coach Simmons for believing in me, and giving me the chance to contribute. The memories I’ve made with my teammates both on and off the field means the world to me,” Branch wrote.
USC lost a couple of offensive weapons through the transfer portal. The Trojans also lost wide receivers Kyron Hudson and Duce Robinson and running back Quinten Joyner. USC acquired wide receiver Prince Strachan.
Though losing Branch was a tough loss, the top two receivers on the roster are Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, who are set to lead the team in 2025.