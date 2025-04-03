USC Trojans Guard Avery Howell Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
The USC Trojans women’s basketball team’s season ended on March 31 following a loss in the Elite 8 against the UConn Huskies.. With the season over, standout freshman guard Avery Howell has announced she will enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Howell averaged 7.5 points per game this season, with a field goal percentage of 43.1 and a three-point percentage of 39.9. She also averaged 3.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals. Howell has developed throughout the season and saw an increase in minutes, averaging 20.8.
With the injury to guard JuJu Watkins in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, Howell and the other freshmen on the team earned more minutes and boosted the team in each game of the tournament. Heckell had back-to-back games in the NCAA tournament where she scored 18 points and helped push the Trojans to the Elite 8.
Howell posted a message on Instagram to say that she is entering the portal. She began by thanking the program, the coaching staff, and her team.
“I want to start by expressing my deepest gratitude to the University of Southern California, my coaches, teammates, and the entire Trojan family for their unwavering support and the incredible experiences I’ve had during my time here,” Howell wrote.
“USC has shaped me not only as an athlete but also as a person, and I will forever cherish the relationships and memories I’ve made,” Howell continued. “I have decided to enter the transfer portal in search of the best fit for my future.”
USC had a strong freshman class between Howell, Kennedy Smith, and Kayleigh Heckel. With Watkins’ ACL tear and guard Talia von Oelhoffen being out of eligibility, Howell could have had the opportunity to play more next season. Ultimately, Howell decided to make a change.
“I think Avery and Kennedy, and Kayleigh Heckel and our other freshmen, like they are high, high-level players. They’re competitors, they’re winners, they’re ready for any stage,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said after the loss against UConn. “I know they’re going to keep getting better, which is unbelievable.”
With the season that Howell had and how she has developed, schools will likely reach out to her quickly. Howell is the third player from USC to enter the portal. Guards Dominique Darius and Aaliyah Gayles both entered the portal so far.
Fortunately for the Trojans, USC will have five-star recruit Jazzy Davidson joining the team next season, who is expected to be a player to be able to come in and earn significant playing time. Smith and Heckel are both expected to return as well, which means the Trojans will still have a strong set of guards to lead the team.
While the Trojans are bringing in a five-star recruit, USC will likely look to the portal to add depth at guard, especially with the injury to Watkins, which will take a minimum of nine months for her to recover from.
One player USC could target is Florida State guard Ta’Niya Latson, who led the nation in scoring this past season. The Women of Troy have already set a visit with Arizona transfer forward Breya Cunningham.
USC will also be losing two seniors who are moving on to the WNBA in forward Kiki Iriafen and center Rayah Marshall. While USC has several returning players and incoming recruits, the Trojans will have their work cut out for them this offseason to build a roster to keep them a top team.