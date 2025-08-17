Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Details Early Offensive Struggles, Reason For Optimism
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown knows the offense hasn’t looked perfect in camp. But he isn’t panicking.
“We feel like as an offense, maybe this camp there has been some struggles for us,” St. Brown admitted after a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins. “But I think that’s normal. You got new coaches, different things, moving parts… For us, we know the ability that we have—the playmakers, the quarterback, the O-line. It’s just a matter of time.”
That time might be longer than expected. The Lions are adjusting to a major staff overhaul after both coordinators left for head coaching jobs—Ben Johnson to the Chicago Bears and Aaron Glenn to the New York Jets. Several assistants followed, leaving head coach Dan Campbell to rebuild much of his coaching infrastructure in one offseason.
The Unavoidable Cost of Success
On Pro Football Talk on NBC, analysts Mike Florio and Michael Holley emphasized just how big the Lions’ coaching losses were.
Florio called it the unavoidable cost of success: “You lose both of your coordinators, that’s what happens when you’re a great team—your best assistants get hired away.” He noted that Detroit would have to endure the growing pains of transition, no matter how talented the roster remains.
Holley offered a sharper contrast, pointing to how unusual Campbell’s openness is: “A lot of coaches wouldn’t allow what Dan Campbell allowed. Belichick, Saban—those guys have always put restrictions on who can leave their staff. Campbell’s taking the opposite approach. He’s betting on himself and his organization.”
The numbers support why Johnson and Glenn became hot commodities. Since Johnson took over the offense in 2022, Detroit ranked fifth in points per game (26.9) and fourth in yards per game (378.8). Jared Goff revitalized his career, while St. Brown himself turned into a two-time All-Pro, stacking back-to-back 1,300+ yard seasons (1,372 in 2023; 1,418 in 2024).
Glenn, meanwhile, reshaped Detroit’s defensive identity. In 2023–24, the Lions finished fifth in rush defense (92.1 YPG allowed) and 10th in total defense (325.9 YPG) while producing 54 sacks in 2024, second-most in the league. Losing both architects in one offseason explains why St. Brown and the offense are navigating early bumps in camp.
Campbell’s Confidence, St. Brown’s Optimism
That confidence mirrors the way Campbell addresses his players. He’s repeatedly told them to use the outside doubts as motivation, a message St. Brown echoed when stressing the importance of “stacking days” until the offense finds its rhythm.
And while the Lions may feel uneven internally, the results don’t show it. St. Brown reportedly dominated Miami’s secondary in practice, cutting through coverage with ease. That speaks to Detroit’s raised standards: even in control, they’re demanding more.
The adjustments aren’t small. Johnson’s play-calling helped Jared Goff deliver back-to-back strong seasons, while Glenn’s unit fueled the Lions’ physical defensive identity. Replacing both in one offseason is no small task. But Campbell’s trust in his system—and St. Brown’s steady presence as an All-Pro wideout—gives Detroit reason to believe the foundation is still strong.
For St. Brown, the message is simple: don’t let short-term bumps overshadow long-term growth. “As long as we can just keep stacking days,” he said, “I think we’ll be fine.”