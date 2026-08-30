How EDGE Kameryn Crawford is Quietly Becoming a Difference Maker for USC

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley saw a dominating defensive effort for three quarters against San José State. But he later described a "pissed" off defensive coordinator in Gary Patterson following the 42-26 win on Aug. 29.

Riley explained how USC let the foot off the gas pedal in the final period. He now knows that kind of final effort won't be acceptable versus an upset-minded Fresno State team for Week 1.

Except now Riley and Patterson have edge rusher Kameryn Crawford to turn toward next, thanks to the veteran defender hitting this mark to open the 2026 season.

Impact of Kameryn Crawford Felt for USC

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans defensive end Kameryn Crawford (1) and safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC and Crawford faced a Spartans team that prefers attacking via the air. San José State runs a vaunted "Spread-N-Shred" attack that features four-wideout sets as its base formation.

But the Spartans didn't neglect the running game, pounding the rock 24 times and racking up 102 yards.

Crawford emerged as a greatly needed asset against this rare dimension of the Spartans. His long arms and line of scrimmage discipline led to this accolade: Pro Football Focus's highest-graded run defender.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lengthy defender scored an 89.9 grade after the 16-point home win inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Crawford's wingspan and upper body strength helped redirect running lanes.

But his presence helped free up the likes of defensive tackle Jide Abasiri and opposite edge rusher Luke Wafle, the latter making his highly anticipated college football debut as a five-star freshman. Wafle indeed impressed with his mix of power and fiery motor that ran hot under a near-90-degree sky.

Yet again, Crawford helped take pressure off the freshman and the other trench defenders, especially following handoffs. This raises the importance of Crawford ahead of USC taking on Fresno State on Sept. 4 in Los Angeles.

Why Kameryn Crawford is Needed Greatly

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

San José State threw more than ran, with 32 attempts total.

Fresno State is built to deliver the reverse of what San José State produced on Aug. 29. Plus, past Bulldog teams thrive on pounding teams into submission off the run to control the clock, then wear down the trenches.

Riley and the older members of the USC roster is already familar with one member of the Bulldogs: Former linebackers coach Matt Entz, who now leads Fresno State as head coach for this game.

Dec 27, 2025; Tucson, AZ, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs head coach Matt Entz against the Miami (OH) RedHawks during the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entz spent one season under Riley in 2024 with the ambition to become a head coach at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. He previously went 60-11 and won two national titles with North Dakota State at the Football Championship Subdivision level. Fresno State ended up becoming the opportunity as the school opted not to hand interim head coach Tim Skipper the full-time role despite leading a bowl season.

Entz, though, chose to build his Bulldog vision off a past blueprint: Pounding the rock. He'll roll with a thunder/lightning combination of Bryson Donelson and Rayshon Luke (former Arizona running back) for this contest.

Yet Fresno State is painting the picture that USC will face a former Big Ten quarterback in this one. Maryland transfer Khristian Martin is the projected starter, who adds a running dimension for this offense. All the more reason why USC and Patterson look ready to face a run-oriented attack.

Only further highlighting the importance of throwing in Crawford to counter it.

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