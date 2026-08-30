What San Jose State Coach Ken Niumatalolo Said After Loss vs. USC Trojans

The No. 14 USC Trojans opened the 2026 college football season with a 42-26 win over the San Jose State Spartans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. It was a humid opener in Los Angeles, and several players from the Trojans' No. 1 recruiting class got off to a hot start to their USC careers.

Among those freshman stars who impressed was wide receiver Trent Mosley. In his Trojans debut, Mosley led USC in receiving with seven receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown. It was the performance Trojan fans hope is the first of many for the four-star wide receiver out of Santa Margarita Catholic High School.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (left) shakes hands with San Jose State Spartans head coach Ken Niumatalolo after the game at the United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to Mosley, three Trojans freshmen found the end zone in the Trojans’ season opener, including running backs Riley Wormley and Shahn Alston. Wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt also found the end zone, finishing the win with four receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown.

With the win, the Trojans move to 7-0 all-time against the Spartans and win their tenth consecutive season opener. The Spartans, who are in their third season under coach Ken Niumatalolo and with a new-look roster, showed their potential as they look to bounce back from a 3-9 finish last year.

In a game where they entered as 38.5-point underdogs, the Spartans lost by 16. In his debut for San Jose State, Luke Weaver showed his potential at quarterback, finishing with 234 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-32 passing. Following the game, Niumatalolo discussed the Spartans' loss to the Trojans.

What Ken Niumatalolo Said

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans head coach Ken Niumatalolo looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Credits USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley:

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley head coach Lincoln Riley Lincoln Riley Riley enters the field before the game against the San José State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Hats off to USC and coach Riley. That's a really good football team. We struggled all day trying to find a way to stop them. When you can run the ball like the way they were doing earlier on in the game, gain six yards a pop, it makes it tough to play defense. They kind of had us in a quandary there because of their run game, big physical line, the back King Miller is a super elusive, physical runner," Niumatalolo said.

"They kind of had us on our heels a little bit defensively. Thought we did some good things offensively, had a chance early on in the first half to do some things, but they're so good we couldn't miss a turn. Proud of our kids, fought at the end, could've been very easy to quit, but shows the moxy of our team." Niumatolo continued.

Facing Gary Patterson and USC Trojans Defense:

Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

"Gary is one of the best defensive minds in all of college football. I'm good friends with him. We worked together in 1995 at the Naval Academy, so I'm very familiar with Gary and was on the AFCA board with him for over a decade, so I know Gary Patterson very well," Niumatalolo said.

"Smart hire by Lincoln to hire, and they're going to get people in trouble in the Big Ten, and that's their first game. I imagine they're only going to get better with Gary leading their defense, but Gary is a phenomenal football coach. He's a phenomenal culture builder and a credit to Lincoln. They have the humility as a head coach and the foresight to hire a Hall-of-Famer. A lot of coaches wouldn't do that, but to his credit, Lincoln hired a guy that's one of the best defensive minds of all-time," Niumatalolo continued.

Jayden Maiava and King Miller Pick Up Where They Left Off

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) makes a pass during the third quarter against San Jose State at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava picked up right where he left off last season, finishing the win with a consistent performance. Maiava finished with 286 yards and two touchdowns on 25-of-29 passing.

Sophomore running back King Miller, who rose to stardom last season as a walk-on, led the Trojans in rushing with 15 carries for 63 yards and a touchdown. This season, the Trojans could have a dominant running back duo with King Miller and Waymond Jordan. As the season progresses, it'll be intriguing to see whether the two can form one of the most dominant backfields in the Big Ten.

What’s Next For USC Trojans?

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back for a pass second quarter against the San José State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans will next play the Fresno State Bulldogs on Friday night for their Week 1 matchup at the Coliseum. It’ll be the first meeting between the Trojans and Bulldogs since 2022, a game USC won 45-17 at the Coliseum.

This season, the Bulldogs will make their debut in the Trojans' former conference, the Pac-12. The Trojans are currently 23.5-point favorites, according to the latest DraftKings Sportsbook betting odds. The kickoff on Friday night between the Trojans and Bulldogs at the Coliseum is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on FOX.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.