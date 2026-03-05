This USC Defensive Star Is Embracing Leadership Role in Rebuilding Defense

USC Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby enters the 2026 season with a new responsibility: leadership. The senior pass rusher is now one of the most experienced players on a defense undergoing a significant transition. After a youth-heavy recruiting cycle and a coaching shift on defense, Shelby’s voice has become increasingly important as USC works to reshape its identity on that side of the ball.

For Shelby, the moment reflects years of steady development. The veteran defensive end has improved statistically every season since arriving in Los Angeles, and his 2025 campaign marked his most productive yet. Shelby finished last season with 29 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, and an interception while appearing in all 13 games with six starts.

On a USC defense that struggled for consistency throughout the 2025 season, Shelby was one of the few reliable bright spots along the defensive front. Now, with a roster filled with younger players, the senior is expected to provide both production and guidance.

Braylan Shelby Leading Youth-Filled Defense

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) reacts after sacking Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC’s roster underwent a dramatic youth movement in the offseason. The Trojans brought in 31 freshmen, including a defensive class headlined by five-star defensive linemen Luke Wafle and Jaimeon Winfield. With more than 50 freshmen and sophomores on the roster, the challenge for USC’s veteran players is ensuring the new additions are ready to contribute quickly.

Shelby understands the importance of that transition. As one of the defense’s signal callers, he is responsible for helping teammates process the new system and maintain communication across all three defensive levels.

That responsibility is especially critical following several major departures. USC lost veteran contributors such as defensive end Anthony Lucas, linebacker Eric Gentry, safety Kamari Ramsey and safety Bishop Fitzgerald, leaving Shelby among the few returning defenders with extensive experience. For a unit attempting to re-establish stability, leadership and communication have become priorities.

Gary Patterson’s System Emphasizes Clarity

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Gary Patterson reacts during the first half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Another key factor shaping USC’s defense this season is the arrival of new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson. The longtime TCU Horned Frogs head coach and newly inducted College Football Hall of Fame member (Class of 2026) was brought in by coach Lincoln Riley to stabilize the defense following former defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s departure to join his alma mater, the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Patterson’s system includes an unconventional communication method: defensive play calls delivered in full sentences. The goal is to reduce confusion while allowing each defensive group to quickly identify its assignment. After spring practice, Shelby explained to reporters how the approach helps simplify responsibilities.

“I would say it’s effective,” Shelby said. “It kind of helps separate D-line, linebackers and DBs, and it allows us to hone in and tell us exactly what we’re doing.”

“So there’s less thinking involved and more playing fast and more playing efficiently,” Shelby added. “That’s the whole idea behind the sentence-long calls.”

For Shelby, Patterson's play call style isn't just a responsibility meant to help keep guys in alignment. It's also a way to help everyone get well acquainted as they work through building up a defense that is almost quite literally building back up from scratch.

Rather than fancy verbiage and distinct position labels, Patterson's way acts as a simple bridge to help both the veteran players and young freshman get an easier grip on how to function in the defense.

New Faces Join the Defensive Front

Sep 25, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats tight end Todd Summers (86) carries the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Zuriah Fisher (36) pushes him out of bounds during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Villanova 38-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-Imagn Images | Matthew OHaren-Imagn Images

USC also looked outside the program to strengthen the defensive line. One of the most notable additions was former Penn State defensive lineman Zuriah Fisher, who transferred to USC after returning from injury last season. Fisher recorded 19 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and a forced fumble in 2025.

He is expected to help fill the role vacated by Anthony Lucas and form a key pass-rush partnership with Shelby. Shelby has already noticed Fisher’s impact in the meeting room and on the practice field.

“Him coming from Penn State, he’s added some intelligence to the room,” Shelby said. “His capabilities coming from Penn State, kind of already playing in the Big Ten, doing things in that field.”

Shelby added that Fisher’s experience has been valuable for younger defenders learning the system.

“He’s doing amazing helping all the young guys out,” Shelby said. “He’s still learning the defense too, so we’re teaching each other a few things and going back and forth. But, you know, it's a very great thing for him to be here.”

A Critical Season for USC’s Defense

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The urgency surrounding USC’s defensive rebuild is clear. Last season, the Trojans allowed 350.8 yards per game, the sixth-most in the Big Ten, along with 23.0 points per game, eighth in the conference.

Improvement will be essential with a challenging 2026 schedule that includes matchups against several of the conference’s most explosive offenses, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Indiana Hoosiers, and Oregon Ducks.

For Shelby, the mission is straightforward: help guide a young defense while continuing his own growth as a playmaker. The Trojans may be rebuilding defensively, but their senior leader on the edge believes the foundation is already forming.

