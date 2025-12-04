USC Trojans Historic Recruiting Class Sends Shockwaves In SEC
In a wild National Signing Day for the 2026 class, filled with talented signee's and uncertainty surrounding commitment flips, The No. 16 ranked Trojans have won NSD, clinching the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class per 247Sports.
The top-ranked class comes just one year into adding general manager Chad Bowden to the Trojans staff, who has been one of the biggest difference makers in USC's impressive recruiting efforts. Another key part of the Trojans class is their fence built around local talent, taking a page out of prior recruiting success at USC.
USC Becomes First Non-SEC Program With No. 1 Class In 17 Years
The college football world has long been dominated by the SEC, with Georgia winning back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022, and both the Bulldogs and Texas consistently landing top-five recruiting classes. This year, the Trojans reclaimed what they do best: recruiting elite local talent.
To put it into perspective of how long ago 2008 was, recruiting wise, NFL greats like Mark Ingram II, Julio Jones and Andrew Luck were some of the class' top commits.
With 34 commits signing today, it marks one of the biggest recruiting classes in this year's cycle, signing from all over the country from Hawaii, Louisiana, Texas and 19 from the state of California, with 17 from Southern California.
"Everything we do is intentional," Bowden told 247Sports. "The thought process this cycle was to go heavy on a high school class, to bring in a group we could build off of, and we were very strategic and heavy in our home state of California,"
USC under coach Lincoln Riley has been one of the teams consistently under the microscope, especially with their resume in four seasons with Riley as head coach. Now that Riley and Bowden have compiled the No. 1 class, the Trojans could revive their national dominance they had in the early 2000's under former coach Pete Carroll.
Some of the Trojans top recruits are the perfect players to fill the key positions the Trojans are looking for. On both sides of the ball, some of USC's immediate impact players could include five-star defensive lineman Keenyi Pepe, four-star defensive lineman Luke Wafle and three-star wide receiver Ja'Myron Baker.
USC, Oregon Still In Running For Five-Star Chris Henry Jr.
Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., who is currently committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, announced he has yet to officially sign any paperwork, leaving other programs in the running for Henry Jr. He posted a picture with an Ohio State, Oregon and USC hat, and took to social media to share he is still in the process of making a decision.
With the news that Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline accepted the head coaching position at South Florida, some Buckeyes offensive recruits went another direction: Henry Jr. still uncertain and Dixon-Wyatt to USC.
Surprising Flip For USC Adds To Stacked Wide Receiver Room
While the Trojans have always been known to dive head first into local recruiting from high schools Like Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California and Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Santa Margarita, California, Bowden and Riley were able to sway some of the nation's top recruits to rep the Cardinal and Gold.
The domino effect came in February of this year, when the Trojans were able to flip four-star quarterback Jonas Williams' commitment from Oregon to USC. During NSD, four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt announced his commitment to USC, Dixon-Wyatt was previously planning to sign with the Ohio State Buckeyes leading up to NSD.
Dixon-Wyatt joins an elite class of wide receivers in the 2026 class, including four-stars Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, Trent Mosley and Luc Weaver as well as three stars Roderick Tezeno and Baker.
Some commits and recruits on USC's radar have still yet to officially sign, including four-star tight end Mark Bowman. Bowman has been committed to the Trojans since May, and will be another elite local talent to the Trojans roster.
Although the decision from Henry Jr. could potentially shift the class rankings, the Trojans star-studded class will most certainly be a very large part in USC's revival as a college football blue-blood under Riley and Bowden.
