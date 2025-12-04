USC Trojans Historic Recruiting Class Sends Shockwaves In SEC

In a wild National Signing Day for the 2026 class, filled with talented signee's and uncertainty surrounding commitment flips, The No. 16 ranked Trojans have won NSD, clinching the No. 1 ranked 2026 recruiting class per 247Sports.

The top-ranked class comes just one year into adding general manager Chad Bowden to the Trojans staff, who has been one of the biggest difference makers in USC's impressive recruiting efforts. Another key part of the Trojans class is their fence built around local talent, taking a page out of prior recruiting success at USC.

USC Becomes First Non-SEC Program With No. 1 Class In 17 Years

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The college football world has long been dominated by the SEC, with Georgia winning back-to-back national titles in 2021 and 2022, and both the Bulldogs and Texas consistently landing top-five recruiting classes. This year, the Trojans reclaimed what they do best: recruiting elite local talent.

To put it into perspective of how long ago 2008 was, recruiting wise, NFL greats like Mark Ingram II, Julio Jones and Andrew Luck were some of the class' top commits.

With 34 commits signing today, it marks one of the biggest recruiting classes in this year's cycle, signing from all over the country from Hawaii, Louisiana, Texas and 19 from the state of California, with 17 from Southern California.

MORE: USC Trojans Predicted To Lose Commits During Early Signing Period

MORE: USC Fans Will Love New Projected Bowl Matchup

MORE: USC Pressure Builds on Kayden Dixon-Wyatt’s Ohio State Commitment

WOULD YOU LIKE MORE USC TROJANS NEWS? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

"Everything we do is intentional," Bowden told 247Sports. "The thought process this cycle was to go heavy on a high school class, to bring in a group we could build off of, and we were very strategic and heavy in our home state of California,"

USC Trojans general manager Chad Bowden hired from Notre Dame Fighting Irish | USC Trojans Video Youtube

USC under coach Lincoln Riley has been one of the teams consistently under the microscope, especially with their resume in four seasons with Riley as head coach. Now that Riley and Bowden have compiled the No. 1 class, the Trojans could revive their national dominance they had in the early 2000's under former coach Pete Carroll.

Some of the Trojans top recruits are the perfect players to fill the key positions the Trojans are looking for. On both sides of the ball, some of USC's immediate impact players could include five-star defensive lineman Keenyi Pepe, four-star defensive lineman Luke Wafle and three-star wide receiver Ja'Myron Baker.

USC, Oregon Still In Running For Five-Star Chris Henry Jr.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, and USC head coach Lincoln Riley shake hands before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., who is currently committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, announced he has yet to officially sign any paperwork, leaving other programs in the running for Henry Jr. He posted a picture with an Ohio State, Oregon and USC hat, and took to social media to share he is still in the process of making a decision.

I have not signed yet. Still trying to weigh my options due to coaching changes I just want to make the right decision for my future.



Gods plan — Chris Henry Jr (@ChrisHenryJr) December 3, 2025

With the news that Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline accepted the head coaching position at South Florida, some Buckeyes offensive recruits went another direction: Henry Jr. still uncertain and Dixon-Wyatt to USC.

Surprising Flip For USC Adds To Stacked Wide Receiver Room

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Trojans have always been known to dive head first into local recruiting from high schools Like Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California and Santa Margarita Catholic High School in Santa Margarita, California, Bowden and Riley were able to sway some of the nation's top recruits to rep the Cardinal and Gold.

The domino effect came in February of this year, when the Trojans were able to flip four-star quarterback Jonas Williams' commitment from Oregon to USC. During NSD, four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt announced his commitment to USC, Dixon-Wyatt was previously planning to sign with the Ohio State Buckeyes leading up to NSD.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has signed with the USC Trojans.



Wide Receiver, out of Mater Dei High School (CA) pic.twitter.com/IossWchR1x — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) December 3, 2025

Dixon-Wyatt joins an elite class of wide receivers in the 2026 class, including four-stars Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, Trent Mosley and Luc Weaver as well as three stars Roderick Tezeno and Baker.

The torch has been passed✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/BA8ZQ5imv0 — Ja’Myron Tron Baker (@jjbdagreat) December 3, 2025

Some commits and recruits on USC's radar have still yet to officially sign, including four-star tight end Mark Bowman. Bowman has been committed to the Trojans since May, and will be another elite local talent to the Trojans roster.

Although the decision from Henry Jr. could potentially shift the class rankings, the Trojans star-studded class will most certainly be a very large part in USC's revival as a college football blue-blood under Riley and Bowden.

Recommended Articles