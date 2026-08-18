Elite California Receiver Recruit Schedules Game Day Visit With USC Trojans

The Trojans’ recruiting efforts in the 2028 cycle are starting to heat up with fall around the corner. The next phase will be game day visits and USC was able to lock down a date with local four-star receiver Hayden Koo.

Koo, a junior out of Tustin High School, is one of the Trojans’ 19 receiver offerees in the 2028 recruiting cycle. After missing out on the likes of Armani Strong (Florida) and Jett Harrison (Ohio State), sealing the deal with Koo would be a huge get for the program.

Tustin (Calif.) 2028 four-star receiver Hayden Koo | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Hayden Koo’s Game Day Visits and Top 12 Choices

Per Rivals’ Greg Biggins, Koo will be in attendance for USC’s game versus Oregon on Sept. 26. The Trojans’ performance against the Ducks may be taken into consideration as Oregon is another program that will be hosting Koo on a game day (Nov. 14).

Oregon isn't the only conference foe that Southern Cal will be competing against. Koo is set to visit Michigan on Sept. 12, UCLA on Oct. 24, Ohio State on Nov. 28 and possibly Washington. USC is scheduled to play the Bruins (Nov. 28), Buckeyes (Oct. 31) and Huskies (Oct. 3) this season as well.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stanford, California, Northwestern, BYU and Kentucky are also slated for game day visits and round out Koo’s top 12 choices.

According to Biggins, it comes down to a five team race for Koo. OSU, which might be in the lead, was Koo’s “dream offer” and he is drawn to the program’s history of developing and sending receivers to the NFL. Stanford, another dream offer, has academics and Brian Bratton’s new culture in their favor, while Oregon was a childhood favorite.

As for USC and UCLA, Koo was a fan of how both programs are run. The Trojans’ resurgence at the wide receiver position and Lincoln Riley’s offense are key factors. Koo also sees himself working well in the Bruins' offense and is intrigued in their bright future.

USC's Recruiting History with Hayden Koo

USC Trojans inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage | USC Trojans inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage

Koo’s interest in USC occurred before the Trojans had extended an offer. Last year, Koo was in attendance for the USC-Iowa game (Nov. 15, 2025). That was that moment where he could picture himself playing at the Coliseum.

Flash forward to June 11 where the Trojans hosted an invite-only workout for highly rated recruits. Koo impressed the coaching staff throughout the session and received an offer at the end of the day.

“It felt great to get this offer,” Koo told USC Trojans On SI. “I think USC is a big dream school for a lot of kids that live in the California area.”

Since then Koo has made appearances during the program’s spring practices. Throughout the recruiting process, inside receivers / tight ends coach Chad Savage has been running point and has developed a solid relationship with the four-star recruit.

“The way he goes about coaching and personal life. The way we're in meetings, really taking the time to get the information down to the other kids, especially on the field,” Koo said about Savage. “One-on-one tips that you can get from him, and the energy that he brings to the practice.”

Five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and four-star receiver Quentin Hale, members of the 2027 recruiting class, have also been pushing Koo to sign with the Trojans. Koo had been competing against the two during seven-on-seven summer leagues and represented the Los Angeles Region in Nike’s The Opening Final with Hale.

Koo will enter his junior year with an overall national rank of No. 147 by 247Sports and No. 201 by On3/Rivals. In the state of California, he’s listed at No. 9 and No. 11 respectively by both outlets. At his position, Koo is ranked within the top-30.

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