USC Trojans Commits Making Strong Push for Four-Star Recruit Hayden Koo

Tustin (Calif.) 2028 four-star receiver Hayden Koo has been one of the most impressive recruits this summer regardless of recruiting class.

The four-star recruit has shined at various events, including The Opening Finals late last month at the Nike Headquarters in Oregon, which featured 120 of the country’s top prospects from the 2027 and 2028 class. An experience Koo called a “once in a lifetime” opportunity.

Tustin (Calif.) 2028 four-star receiver Hayden Koo | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Koo has seen his recruitment takeoff in recent months, with schools such as USC, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon and BYU extending offers. Stanford and UCLA are two California schools that are also heavily involved with Koo.

“It's been great, a real blessing for sure,” Koo said. “It's really just showing my hard work and dedication over the years. Right now, I'm really just trying to train, get ready for the season. The camps really got me ready and getting coaching from top guys and competing on a high level.”

As his recruiting profile continues to rise, Koo is not taking anything for granted.

“I think there's a lot of schools that I didn't expect to come on the rise for sure, and so it's super cool just to hear from a whole bunch of coaches,” Koo said.

Elite USC Commits Making Recruiting Pitch to Hayden Koo

San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic athlete and USC Trojans commit Honor Fa'alave-Johnson | Kendell Hollowell @Khollowell_

Koo has become a major target for the Trojans in the 2028 class and two commits in the 2027 class have started to make a strong push to keep him in Southern California, five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and four-star receiver Quentin Hale.

“I have a great relationship with Q. I played with him a couple times with Trillion Boys, and then also at The Opening," Koo said. "It was great to be teammates with Q, just kind of talk with Q, and then Honor, playing against them, and also seeing them around, super cool.”

Koo squared off against Fa’alave-Johnson in the first game at the Battle of the Beach 7v7 tournament this weekend. The USC commit would say to him “Fight On.”

Koo worked out with USC inside receivers/tight ends coach Chad Savage last month at their invite-only prospect camp, where the No. 159 overall prospect, No. 23 receiver and No. 10 recruit in California, picked up an offer. He’s been building a strong relationship with the Trojans coach.

USC has been stacking its roster with California talent each of the last two recruiting cycles, something Koo has taken notice of, and they have their sights set on continuing this new norm in the 2028 class and four-star receiver from Orange County is a priority target.

Gameday Visits This Fall

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the 2026 season approaches, Koo has started putting together his plans for game day visits in the fall. Nothing is finalized, but he did highlight the Trojans much-anticipated matchup against Oregon in late September as at least one home game at the Coliseum he plans to attend.

Stanford, UCLA, Northwestern, Michigan, Oregon and BYU are other schools that Koo mentioned as schools he is considering taking visits to during the season.

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