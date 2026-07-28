Everything USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Said at Big Ten Media Days

Excitement for the 2026 college football season is high for the USC Trojans; however, the expectations may be even higher, particularly for quarterback Jayden Maiava.

The pressure is on for USC to finally break through and reach the College Football Playoff, and for Maiava, the stakes are even greater than a national championship. The veteran quarterback is also entering the final season of his collegiate career with one last chance to lead the Trojans back to college football's biggest stage while also building his NFL Draft stock.

On Tuesday, USC took center stage at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. Fans and media alike got their first glimpse into Maiava's mindset entering the season. The senior play-caller also discussed the veteran leadership on the roster, the motivation driving the Trojans, and what it means to follow in the footsteps of USC quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Sam Darnold, and Matt Leinart.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Maiava can build upon last season's success and lead the Trojans back into the playoff conversation, he'll validate his preseason hype while also helping restore USC's football program as a West Coast power.

Everything Jayden Maiava Said:

On giving back to his community in Hawaii:

"It was just such a crazy opportunity, especially with NIL these days, being able to be blessed with the opportunity to go out there and throw my own youth camp. Especially the group of people that helped me put it together, shout out to those guys at QB Reps. Such great people. They really were bought in, and they continue to help me with the mindset of giving back to the younger generation. 'Cause it's not just about us, it's about them too. I think it's bigger than us."

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On USC general manager Chad Bowden:

"Words couldn't describe how much I love that guy and what he's done for the program and everything he's done for the people around him. The people he's affected and influenced in a positive way."

On support from former USC quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Sam Darnold and Matt Leinart:

"That's really cool for me. Just the whole experience of being the quarterback at USC, it's tough to beat. They're legends. Love sitting down and talking to those guys."

On his confidence heading into the 2026 season and where it comes from:

"Just the work and the preparation. That's where it comes from. What gives us the confidence to be willing to go out there and compete against everybody and anybody. I think we're just ready. We're all keeping the main thing the main thing, and we're all driven to push each other and make each other better."

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Oregon quarterback Dante Moore's decision to return and quarterbacks staying in college longer:

"I won't say anything about anybody else's decisions, but just for me, I think being able to live in the moment, take it in. If the opportunity presents itself, then I think you have those conversations with either the people you love or whoever you gotta have those talks with. So I think it's kinda based on the individual."

On Lincoln Riley's expectation for this team to contend for a national championship:

"The confidence really comes from Coach Riley. He has that confidence in us because we put in the work with Coach Tru (Trumain Carroll). We put in the work. We're just all really excited to go out there and compete."

On his veteran experience and areas he wants to improve:

"There's areas that I do wanna still get better at. Fundamentally-wise, my craft, decision-making. It's kinda the whole thing. If I had to generalize everything, I'd probably just... I mean, when it's time to focus on one thing, though, to get better at, I focus on that one thing. But it's kinda wanting to get better at everything."

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) handles the ball during the game against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On his faith:

"It's all God. God did. I think the biggest thing is just continuing to trust in His plan. I can... He says to not lean on your own understanding. So I just continue to pray every day, continue to reach out to Him and build that relationship, and just be desperate for getting to know God and His Son."

On USC's defense:

"Credit to GP (Gary Patterson). He just sets the standard, and he sets the mindset and the mentality that he wants for his defense, and everybody's along and everybody's on the same page. So I think it was really cool going against him during spring. I'm really excited for that to be showcased on Saturdays."

On the modern era of college football, specifically NIL:

"With NIL, there's a lot that comes with it. But I think just really understanding who your circle is and getting a really good group of people around you and really trusting your circle and keeping that circle open, never closed. So I think the biggest thing is just continuing to lean on the people you love."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.