Lincoln Riley Issues Warning to Big Ten About USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava

At Big Ten Football Media Days in Chicago, Illinois, hope is high. The 18 teams in arguably the best conference in college football gather for a series of interviews and TV appearances. The overall vibe is fun, and why wouldn't it be? No one has lost a game yet.

The USC Trojans are in a unique situation as one of the potential up-and-coming programs in the conference. USC coach Lincoln Riley is adding the No. 1 overall ranked recruiting class into a solid group of returners, so the expectations are rising for the Trojans to make their first ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, a lot of that hope hinges on the play of quarterback Jayden Maiava, who led the nation with a 91.2 total quarterback rating in 2025. Maiava has 31 career starts and many wonder: is he going to become the next great quarterback under Riley's tutelage?

Lincoln Riley Puts Big Ten on Notice With Jayden Maiava Claim

Riley did not hold back on Maiava, expressing his belief that he is one of the best quarterbacks in college football... and also put the Big Ten on notice with a claim that his improvement has been drastic.

"Jayden Maiava, our starting quarterback, he certainly has established himself as a leader on our football team, one of the best quarterbacks in the country," Riley said at Big Ten Media Days. "Of all the guys I've been fortunate enough to coach, I don't know that I've had any that have improved from day one to this point as much as Jayden has."

Considering that Riley coached elite quarterbacks like Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Jalen Hurts and Caleb Williams... his strong words on Maiava's improvement carry weight.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley poses with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It's been fun to see him grow as a player and leader, starting to embrace what it means to be the starting quarterback at USC. I think a guy that's just going to get better and better in his prime to play his best football," Riley continued.

Jayden Maiava's Best USC Season Loading?

In 2025, Maiava already produced 3,711 passing yards and 30 total touchdowns. Riley's comments are notable because another jump from the redshirt senior could mean a lot in their efforts to contend in the Big Ten and in the CFP... Riley also gave a strong statement on USC's playoff hopes.

In 2024, after transferring from UNLV, Maiava took over the starting quarterback role for USC’s final four games of the season. Maiava offers stability at the position after some recent turnover with quarterback Miller Moss, who transferred to Louisville after the 2024 season.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Riley has coached three Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Caleb Williams... which is why his words carry weight in his assessment of Maiava’s development from a late-season replacement into the established leader of USC’s offense.

Another big change is USC’s addition of defensive coordinator Gary Patterson. Riley acknowledged the defense’s early impact with a smile, admitting, “It’s tougher to move the ball in practice.”

That daily challenge in practice could become an important part of Maiava’s continued development.

Maiava showed up in big game for USC last season, proving he can perform against the best talent. The Trojans finished 9-4 last season and lost 42–27 at Oregon despite Maiava throwing for 306 yards.

Can he take the next step in 2026 and turn strong stats into team accomplishments?

Good news is, USC returns all five starters across the offensive line. Although the Trojans will need to replace now-NFL receivers Makai Lemon and Jakbi Lane, Tanook Hines will likely take on a larger role after making an impact last season.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava was one of 12 total players from the conference to earn preseason recognition, being named to the 2026 Big Ten Football Preseason Honors list. He is starting to create a reputation as one of the best in the conference, and now Riley is making it clear that Maiava is approaching his "prime" and best football of his career.

Riley, Maiava and defensive tackles Jide Abasiri and Alex VanSumeren are in attendance for Big Ten Media Days. The Trojans open the season on Aug. 29 against San José State at 12 p.m. PT in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

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