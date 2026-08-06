USC Trojans Freshman Boobie Feaster Gains Early Fall Camp Buzz

Boobie Feaster was just one of two freshmen from USC Trojans' No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle who enrolled in late May. At the time, the Trojans' new receiver was still just 16 years old.

He arrived with a ton of hype after a prolific high school career in the state of Texas. More and more recruits have started to receive college offers in middle school, but Feaster took it to another level. The first one came when he was in the seventh grade, and before he ever played a down at DeSoto (Texas), Feaster's offer sheet had 28 schools.

Boobie Feaster Makes Early Impression at USC

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Feaster is set to become the latest 17-year-old receiver in recent college football, which included Alabama’s Ryan Coleman-Williams in 2024 and Miami’s Malachi Toney, who did turn 18 in mid-September, in 2025.

The Lone Star State native is younger than both and one of the youngest players ever to wear the Cardinal and Gold.

A very goal-oriented individual, Feaster, a three-time MaxPreps All-American and two-time state champion, has moved on from that chapter of his life and shifted his focus on what lies ahead for him in Los Angeles. The four-star recruit immediately went to work upon arriving this summer and has added 10 pounds to what he was listed as on recruiting websites.

USC has Feaster listed at 6-1 and 190 pounds. Quarterback Jayden Maiava has described Feaster as a “great competitor” in the short time he’s been around him.

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It's very exciting when you get a young guy that's coming ready to work and go crazy,” said sophomore receiver Corey Simms. “Right now, he been doing everything he needs to do. He’s been coming along well. He got very acclimated.”

The talent has immediately stood out in fall camp but Trojans offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Huard pointed another quality in Feaster.

“He's a very talented kid. Just as important, he's a great character kid and he loves football," Huard said. "Football is important to him. That combination is exciting."

Competing for Early Playing Time

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Feaster is part of a talented freshman receiver class that also features Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Tron Baker, Luc Weaver and Roderick Tezeno.

In the spring, USC made sure to do everything they could to get Feaster where he is right now. They gave him a strength and conditioning program to follow at home. Feaster was on campus three separate times in the spring and attended a total of four practices.

He received treatment, attended meetings, get a feel for the practice environment and intensity and get to know Maiava. Despite his age, the uber-talented pass-catcher was viewed as someone that can contribute immediately. It's why he was coveted across the country with over 50 offers.

On the outside, sophomore Tanook Hines is a returning starter but is also dealing with an injury that has sidelined him at the beginning of fall camp. Junior Terrell Anderson comes over from NC State via the transfer portal. Sophomore Corey Simms is a former four-star recruit that appeared in every game last season as a key special teamer.

Dixon-Wyatt was a four-star recruit and top 50 overall prospect in the 2026 class. He and Baker are two freshmen that were standouts in the spring and can heavily factor into the receiver rotation.

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