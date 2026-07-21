Caleb Williams Leading Ranking of Best Young USC Stars in NFL

There are two former USC Trojans stars ranked in CBS Sports’ Top 25 NFL players age 25 and under.

No. 7: Caleb Williams, Quarterback

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up while quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) looks on before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams comes in at No. 7 on this list and higher than any other former Trojan. The 24 year old Williams will be entering his third season in the NFL in 2026. He had an up and down rookie season, but thrived in his second year with the Bears in 2025.

Williams threw for 3,942 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2025. He helped lead the Bears to the NFC North Division title and their first playoff win in over a decade.

USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 23, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Prior to the NFL, Williams was the starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners and USC Trojans. He transferred from Oklahoma to USC in 2022, following coach Lincoln Riley from Norman to Los Angeles.

In his two seasons with USC in 2022 and 2023, Williams threw for 8,170 yards with 72 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He won the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Following the 2023 season, Williams declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. He was selected No. 1 overall by the Bears.

No. 19: Drake London, Wide Receiver

Jul 29, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London (5) reacts on the field during practice at training camp at IBM Performance Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The next highest ranked Trojan is Atlanta Falcons wideout Drake London. London will be turning 25 years old in just a few days (July 24) and is heading into his fifth season in the NFL. In 62 games played through his first four seasons, London has hauled in 309 receptions for 3,961 yards and 22 touchdowns.

London played his collegiate football career at USC from 2019-2021. In 27 games as a Trojan, he had 160 receptions for 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns. In 2020, he was named Second-team All-Pac-12 In 2021, he earned First-team All-Pac-12 honors and was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

London declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and was selected No. 8 overall by the Falcons.

Future NFL Stars in Trojans 2026 Draft Class?

Jun 9, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles Makai Lemon (9) during minicamp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were three USC players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. Wide receiver Makai Lemon was the lone first round pick. He was taken No. 20 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles. Could Lemon soon join this ranking of the top 25 NFL players under 25?

Lemon has yet to play a game in the NFL, so it is still far too early to tell. His college resume speaks for itself, though. Lemon was named the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner for being the most outstanding wide receiver in college football last season.

Lemon played all three of his collegiate football seasons for USC from 2023-2025. He had 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns. In his Biletnikoff winning season in 2025, Lemon had 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The other two Trojans selected in the 2026 NFL Draft were wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane and defensive back Kamari Ramsey. Lane was taken in the third round by the Baltimore Ravens while Ramsey was selected in the fifth round by the Houston Texans.

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