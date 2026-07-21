Caleb Williams Leading Ranking of Best Young USC Stars in NFL
There are two former USC Trojans stars ranked in CBS Sports’ Top 25 NFL players age 25 and under.
No. 7: Caleb Williams, Quarterback
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams comes in at No. 7 on this list and higher than any other former Trojan. The 24 year old Williams will be entering his third season in the NFL in 2026. He had an up and down rookie season, but thrived in his second year with the Bears in 2025.
Williams threw for 3,942 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2025. He helped lead the Bears to the NFC North Division title and their first playoff win in over a decade.
Prior to the NFL, Williams was the starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners and USC Trojans. He transferred from Oklahoma to USC in 2022, following coach Lincoln Riley from Norman to Los Angeles.
In his two seasons with USC in 2022 and 2023, Williams threw for 8,170 yards with 72 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He won the 2022 Heisman Trophy. Following the 2023 season, Williams declared for the 2024 NFL Draft. He was selected No. 1 overall by the Bears.
No. 19: Drake London, Wide Receiver
The next highest ranked Trojan is Atlanta Falcons wideout Drake London. London will be turning 25 years old in just a few days (July 24) and is heading into his fifth season in the NFL. In 62 games played through his first four seasons, London has hauled in 309 receptions for 3,961 yards and 22 touchdowns.
London played his collegiate football career at USC from 2019-2021. In 27 games as a Trojan, he had 160 receptions for 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns. In 2020, he was named Second-team All-Pac-12 In 2021, he earned First-team All-Pac-12 honors and was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.
London declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and was selected No. 8 overall by the Falcons.
Future NFL Stars in Trojans 2026 Draft Class?
There were three USC players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. Wide receiver Makai Lemon was the lone first round pick. He was taken No. 20 overall by the Philadelphia Eagles. Could Lemon soon join this ranking of the top 25 NFL players under 25?
Lemon has yet to play a game in the NFL, so it is still far too early to tell. His college resume speaks for itself, though. Lemon was named the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner for being the most outstanding wide receiver in college football last season.
Lemon played all three of his collegiate football seasons for USC from 2023-2025. He had 137 receptions for 2,008 yards and 14 touchdowns. In his Biletnikoff winning season in 2025, Lemon had 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The other two Trojans selected in the 2026 NFL Draft were wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane and defensive back Kamari Ramsey. Lane was taken in the third round by the Baltimore Ravens while Ramsey was selected in the fifth round by the Houston Texans.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1