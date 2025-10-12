Lincoln Riley Reacts to USC’s Running Back Injuries vs. Michigan
The USC Trojans have already dealt with a few injuries in the first half of Saturday night's game against the Michigan Wolverines. Running back Eli Sanders, running back Waymond Jordan, and defensive tackle Floyd Boucard all left the game with injuries.
Lincoln Riley revealed his immediate reaction to this heading into halftime.
Lincoln Riley's Reaction to Running Backs' Injuries
Before leaving the field to go to the locker room for halftime, Lincoln Riley spoke to NBC. He was asked about the injuries to Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders.
"I might have to carry the ball," Riley said jokingly.
USC is now relying on King Miller. Miller got a majorirty of the touches on the final drive of the half, which ended up leading to an impressive Makai Lemon touchdown snag.
The Trojans are up 14-7 with a half to go. If both Jordan and Sanders are done for the night it will be a heavy dose of Miller, who hadn't had a carry since the Purdue game.
Waymond Jordan Hops Off Field with Injury
Late in the first half with USC looking to answer a Michigan touchdown, Waymond Jordan hopped of the field. He did not return for the remainder of the drive.
Jordan has been the Trojans lead back this season with 537 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Eli Sanders Carted Off
USC Trojans running back Eli Sanders also had an early exit against the Michigan Wolverines. In the first half of Saturday night’s game, Sanders was carted off with an apparent injury.
Sanders did not receive a single carry in the game before leaving. He has been USC’s secondary back this season behind Waymond Jordan. Entering Saturday’s game, Sanders had 47 carries for 264 yards and two touchdowns. He also has been a threat in the passing game, with seven receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown.
Floyd Boucard Leaves with Injury
USC defensive tackle Floyd Boucard left the game in the middle of the second quarter with a what looked to be a leg injury after being rolled up on. Boucard stayed down on the field for about a minute before trainers came on the field and helped him to the sideline.
King Miller Stepping Up
King Miller came into the game as USC's third string running back but has looked like a star in the absence of Jordan and Sanders. Heading into the fourth quarter, the freshman had an astounding 145 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries. He's also had two receptions for 14 yards. What makes this even more impressive is it has been against Michigan, who is know for their toughness and defense.
This is great news for Trojans fans who may need Miller going forward if the injuries to the other two backs will keep them out for an extended period of time.