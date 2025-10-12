All Trojans

Lincoln Riley Reacts to USC’s Running Back Injuries vs. Michigan

The USC Trojans lead the Michigan Wolverines 14-7 at halftime. USC has been battered with injuries all night, especially at running back with the losses of Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders. Lincoln Riley gave his initial reaction.

Cory Pappas

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans have already dealt with a few injuries in the first half of Saturday night's game against the Michigan Wolverines. Running back Eli Sanders, running back Waymond Jordan, and defensive tackle Floyd Boucard all left the game with injuries.

Lincoln Riley revealed his immediate reaction to this heading into halftime.

Lincoln Riley's Reaction to Running Backs' Injuries

USC Trojans Michigan Wolverines Injury Update Waymond Jordan Eli Sanders Floyd Boucard Jayden Maiava Los Angeles Coliseum Big
Before leaving the field to go to the locker room for halftime, Lincoln Riley spoke to NBC. He was asked about the injuries to Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders.

"I might have to carry the ball," Riley said jokingly.

USC is now relying on King Miller. Miller got a majorirty of the touches on the final drive of the half, which ended up leading to an impressive Makai Lemon touchdown snag.

The Trojans are up 14-7 with a half to go. If both Jordan and Sanders are done for the night it will be a heavy dose of Miller, who hadn't had a carry since the Purdue game.

Waymond Jordan Hops Off Field with Injury

USC Trojans Michigan Wolverines Injury Update Waymond Jordan Eli Sanders Floyd Boucard Jayden Maiava Los Angeles Coliseum Big
Late in the first half with USC looking to answer a Michigan touchdown, Waymond Jordan hopped of the field. He did not return for the remainder of the drive.

Jordan has been the Trojans lead back this season with 537 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Eli Sanders Carted Off

USC Trojans Michigan Wolverines Injury Update Waymond Jordan Eli Sanders Floyd Boucard Jayden Maiava Los Angeles Coliseum Big
USC Trojans running back Eli Sanders also had an early exit against the Michigan Wolverines. In the first half of Saturday night’s game, Sanders was carted off with an apparent injury. 

Sanders did not receive a single carry in the game before leaving. He has been USC’s secondary back this season behind Waymond Jordan. Entering Saturday’s game, Sanders had 47 carries for 264 yards and two touchdowns. He also has been a threat in the passing game, with seven receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown. 

Floyd Boucard Leaves with Injury 

USC defensive tackle Floyd Boucard left the game in the middle of the second quarter with a what looked to be a leg injury after being rolled up on. Boucard stayed down on the field for about a minute before trainers came on the field and helped him to the sideline. 

King Miller Stepping Up

USC Trojans Michigan Wolverines Injury Update Waymond Jordan Eli Sanders Floyd Boucard Jayden Maiava Los Angeles Coliseum Big
King Miller came into the game as USC's third string running back but has looked like a star in the absence of Jordan and Sanders. Heading into the fourth quarter, the freshman had an astounding 145 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries. He's also had two receptions for 14 yards. What makes this even more impressive is it has been against Michigan, who is know for their toughness and defense.

This is great news for Trojans fans who may need Miller going forward if the injuries to the other two backs will keep them out for an extended period of time.

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

