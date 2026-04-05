USC Trojans' Waymond Jordan's New NIL Deal Signals Big Expectations for Injury Return

USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan is already building momentum for 2026 before even returning to the field. After an injury-shortened season, Jordan has signed a major NIL deal with Panini America, signaling both his marketability and his expected on-field impact.

The deal, first reported by On3’s Pete Nakos, places Jordan alongside Texas A&M wide receiver Mario Craver and Texas linebacker Rasheem Biles, who have also signed with Panini. That group highlights how brands are targeting high-upside college stars across the country, and it reinforces USC’s growing presence in the NIL space. More importantly, it positions Jordan as one of the faces of a program with College Football Playoff expectations.

NIL Growth Reflects Jordan’s Rising Profile

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jordan’s partnership with Panini America didn’t happen by accident. Before the injury, he was one of the most productive backs in the country through the first half of the 2025 season.

He averaged 6.5 yards per carry and scored five touchdowns in roughly six games. He also recorded two 150-yard performances, quickly emerging as USC’s lead rusher and offensive tone-setter. That level of production, paired with his junior college pedigree as the nation’s top JUCO running back, made him an easy bet for brands.

Panini now adds to a growing list of endorsements that already includes C4 Energy and Niagara Water. However, this latest deal expands his reach beyond traditional sponsorships into the collectibles space, putting his name directly in the hands of fans nationwide. In today’s NIL landscape, visibility matters just as much as production. Jordan now has both.

Injury Recovery Shapes USC Trojans' Backfield Outlook

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) carries the ball against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jordan’s 2025 breakout was cut short by an ankle injury suffered early in the season in the win over the Michigan Wolverines, forcing him to miss the remainder of the season. He later underwent a cleanup procedure, leading him to miss the rest of spring practice as part of his recovery timeline.

The expectation, however, is clear as USC is targeting a full return by fall camp. That timeline is critical for a Trojans team entering 2026 with legitimate playoff ambitions. Jordan is not just a contributor. He’s a projected centerpiece in Lincoln Riley’s offense.

In his absence late last season, running back King Miller stepped into the lead role and delivered consistent production over the final seven games. That stretch offered a glimpse of USC’s depth, but it also set the stage for what could become one of the most dynamic backfields in college football.

The Bigger Picture for USC Trojans' 2026 Push

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) and USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Jordan’s NIL deal is more than a business move. It’s a signal of momentum for the Trojans. USC is entering 2026 with a No. 1 recruiting class, returning production, and increasing national attention. Jordan fits directly into that equation as both a proven playmaker and a marketable star.

If he returns to early-season form, his name will quickly enter national award conversations, including the Doak Walker Award. For now, the focus remains on recovery. But the message is already clear: Waymond Jordan is setting himself up for a breakout season in 2026 and sends a message to not just the rest of the Big Ten, but all of college football.