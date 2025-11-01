ESPN College GameDay Panel Reveals Mixed Picks For USC vs. Nebraska
The No. 23 USC Trojans are set to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The matchup between the Trojans and the Cornhuskers is one of the highly anticipated and intriguing games of the week 10 college football slate.
Much is on the line for both teams entering Saturday night's game. Both Nebraska and USC enter the game with two losses on the season, and their chances at the College Football Playoff will strengthen with a win, while the loser will be eliminated from contention.
ESPN College GameDay With Mixed Selections For USC vs. Nebraska
Ahead of the marquee Big Ten matchup, the crew of ESPN's College GameDay has mixed predictions for the game. Desmond Howard and Nick Saban picked USC, while Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, and guest picker former NFL quarterback Alex Smith picked Nebraska to earn a signature home win.
Many experts believe that the game could go either way as USC is set to enter a hostile "blackout" environment at Memorial Stadium. The Trojans are also expected to face frigid temperatures on Saturday night, which could give the Cornhuskers an advantage.
The Trojans are 4.5-point favorites over Nebraska according to ESPNBET Sportsbook. USC will look to avoid the same fate that it suffered earlier this season to a Big Ten team on the road, when it lost 34-32 to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sept. 27. USC was the favorite in that game as well.
USC Aims To Earn a Signature Win On The Road Against Nebraska
Both of USC's losses this season have come on the road, most recently coming before the Trojans' second bye week, where they suffered a 34-24 loss to the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Illini in South Bend. In both losses to Illinois and Notre Dame, USC failed to capitalize on key plays in the fourth quarter.
Saturday night's game against Nebraska could again come down to the fourth quarter. We'll see if this time USC can rise to the occasion, making key plays down the stretch and earn a key road win. Beating Nebraska on the road would be a huge momentum boost for USC heading into the remaining four games on its schedule.
Winning on the road over Nebraska would also be a statement victory for Lincoln Riley. Since joining the Big Ten last season, Riley and USC are 2-5 on the road against conference opponents.
Two of USC's road Big Ten wins over the last two seasons came in 2024 against the UCLA Bruins and the Purdue Boilermakers, winning 33-17 in West Lafayette on Sept. 13. The kickoff from Memorial Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. PT with the game being broadcast on NBC.
