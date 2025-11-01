All Trojans

ESPN College GameDay Panel Reveals Mixed Picks For USC vs. Nebraska

The No. 23 USC Trojans will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in a high-stakes Big Ten matchup on Saturday night in Lincoln. ESPN's College GameDay crew picked the winner of the game. Who has the Trojans earning a road win against the Cornhuskers?

Caden Handwork

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 23 USC Trojans are set to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. The matchup between the Trojans and the Cornhuskers is one of the highly anticipated and intriguing games of the week 10 college football slate.

Much is on the line for both teams entering Saturday night's game. Both Nebraska and USC enter the game with two losses on the season, and their chances at the College Football Playoff will strengthen with a win, while the loser will be eliminated from contention.

ESPN College GameDay With Mixed Selections For USC vs. Nebraska

USC Trojans Nebraska Cornhuskers College Football College GameDay picks Kirk Herbstreit Pat McAfee Desmond Howard Nick Saban
Pat McAfee, right, talks to Kirk Herbstreit on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ahead of the marquee Big Ten matchup, the crew of ESPN's College GameDay has mixed predictions for the game. Desmond Howard and Nick Saban picked USC, while Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, and guest picker former NFL quarterback Alex Smith picked Nebraska to earn a signature home win.

Many experts believe that the game could go either way as USC is set to enter a hostile "blackout" environment at Memorial Stadium. The Trojans are also expected to face frigid temperatures on Saturday night, which could give the Cornhuskers an advantage.

MORE: The Transfer Who Is Already Getting National Recognition At USC

MORE: What the Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. Nebraska

MORE: How USC Trojans Are Planning for Drastic Weather Change vs. Nebraska 

The Trojans are 4.5-point favorites over Nebraska according to ESPNBET Sportsbook. USC will look to avoid the same fate that it suffered earlier this season to a Big Ten team on the road, when it lost 34-32 to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Sept. 27. USC was the favorite in that game as well.

USC Aims To Earn a Signature Win On The Road Against Nebraska

USC Trojans Nebraska Cornhuskers College Football Big Ten Notre Dame Fighting Irish Illinois Fighting Illini Lincoln Riley
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to throw the ball in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Both of USC's losses this season have come on the road, most recently coming before the Trojans' second bye week, where they suffered a 34-24 loss to the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Illini in South Bend. In both losses to Illinois and Notre Dame, USC failed to capitalize on key plays in the fourth quarter.

Saturday night's game against Nebraska could again come down to the fourth quarter. We'll see if this time USC can rise to the occasion, making key plays down the stretch and earn a key road win. Beating Nebraska on the road would be a huge momentum boost for USC heading into the remaining four games on its schedule.

USC Trojans Nebraska Cornhuskers Big Ten College Football Lincoln Riley Notre Dame Fighting Irish UCLA Bruins road victory
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Winning on the road over Nebraska would also be a statement victory for Lincoln Riley. Since joining the Big Ten last season, Riley and USC are 2-5 on the road against conference opponents.

Two of USC's road Big Ten wins over the last two seasons came in 2024 against the UCLA Bruins and the Purdue Boilermakers, winning 33-17 in West Lafayette on Sept. 13. The kickoff from Memorial Stadium is set for 4:30 p.m. PT with the game being broadcast on NBC.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Home/Football