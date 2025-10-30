What the Advanced Analytics Say About USC vs. Nebraska
The No. 23 USC Trojans are going on the road to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on NBC. USC is coming off a bye week and has a record of 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten conference play. Nebraska is 6-2 with a 3-2 Big Ten mark.
Will the Trojans be able to pick up a big road win in Lincoln?
USC vs. Nebraska Preview, FPI Prediction
ESPN’s Football Power Index gives USC a 72.1 percent chance to go on the road and beat Nebraska. The Trojans are the fourth highest graded FPI team in the Big Ten at 23.4. Nebraska is 10th at 9.3.
USC was not in action last weekend as they were on their second bye week of the season. The last time USC was in a game was two weeks ago when they lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Under coach Lincoln Riley, USC has struggled on the road. Dating back to 2024, the Trojans have a road record of 2-6.
They hope to flip this trend against the Cornhuskers. The two faced off last season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with USC winning 28-20. It was the first start for quarterback Jayden Maiava in his Trojans career.
Nebraska is coming off a home win over the Northwestern Wildcats. They are led by coach Matt Rhule and quarterback Dylan Raiola. Raiola has thrown for 1,909 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions this season.
USC vs. Nebraska Betting Odds
USC is currently a six-point road favorite against Nebraska per DraftKings Sportsbook. The Trojans have odds of -225 to win outright while the Cornhuskers are +185 to win. The over/under is at 58.5 points.
USC vs. Nebraska Score Prediction
The road struggles have been real for the Trojans the past two seasons. The 2-6 record on the road accumulated includes five losses that were by one possession. The only exception was their most recent loss at Notre Dame, 34-24. USC’s only two road wins in this period were against UCLA and Purdue.
This is a game USC has to have. Off the bye week against a Nebraska team that has shown to be vulnerable is a great opportunity to pick up a win. The Trojans are still in the running for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but that would be done with if they fall this week.
USC has already shown once this season they can come off a bye and perform well like they did against Michigan. The spread is too big for this game, but USC will sneak out of Lincoln with a win.
USC 28, Nebraska 27
