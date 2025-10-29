All Trojans

How USC Trojans Are Planning for Drastic Weather Change vs. Nebraska

The USC Trojans prepare to play in its coldest game as a member of the Big Ten when they travel to Nebraska this Saturday, Nov. 1. However, USC is unfazed by the weather forecast, even while practicing in a heat wave this week.

Kendell Hollowell

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Southern California has been hit with a heat wave in late October, with temperatures reaching the low to mid-90s, as the USC Trojans prepare to play its coldest game to date in the Big Ten conference. 

USC travels to Nebraska in a highly anticipated showdown at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 1 with the temperature around kickoff is expected to be around the low to mid-40s. The low for the day hits freezing temperatures.

“Weather can't define how we play. So we just got to go out there and have that attack mode,” said USC quarterback Jayden Maiava/

Preparing for Cold Weather

USC Trojans Cold Weather Forecast Nebraska Cornhuskers California Heat Wave Jayden Maiava Walker Lyons Matt Rhule
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans can’t control the weather that is happening in Los Angeles or simulate cold weather. All they can do is make sure they are prepared to play on Saturday.  

“Can't really prepare for that. We're not gonna use that as an excuse,” said USC tight end Walker Lyons. “We're gonna come ready to play, but just understanding it and being ready for it when it comes.”

USC Trojans Cold Weather Forecast Nebraska Cornhuskers California Heat Wave Jayden Maiava Walker Lyons Matt Rhule
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans tight end Walker Lyons (85) runs into the end zone for a touchdown as quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Maiava is from Hawaii and played two seasons at UNLV, before the last two with the Trojans. So, is the redshirt junior doing anything different to deal with the weather that awaits in Lincoln? 

“Honestly, you just stay in routine. Obviously, when we will fly out there and just get adapted pretty quickly to that,” Maiava said. 

MORE: This USC X-Factor Could Change Everything Against Nebraska

MORE: Weather Concerns Mount For USC Trojans at Nebraska

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Next Potential Travis Hunter In Elite Five-Star Prospect

It won’t be completely unfamiliar territory for the Trojans. Southern Cal played Washington at this exact time a year ago with the weather in Seattle in the low to mid-50s. They did get off to a slow start and fell behind 20-7 at the half. Whether the cold temperature played a role or it was just the team's road struggles is up for debate.

This season, USC dealt with a three-hour lightning delay against Purdue in week 3 and then heavy rain and windy conditions against Notre Dame in week 8, but the weather was still in the mid 60s.

Hostile Environment 

USC Trojans Cold Weather Forecast Nebraska Cornhuskers California Heat Wave Jayden Maiava Walker Lyons Matt Rhule
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws a pass in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC heads into a hostile environment this Saturday. Nebraska will debut their blackout uniforms for the prime time 6:30 p.m. C.T kickoff time. The entire crowd will be in black and they will be loud. 

The Trojans have had their struggles on the road that date back to last season. USC has won just one road game outside of the state of California since joining the Big Ten, which came earlier this season against Purdue.

"Just got to be ourselves, really. Just got to start fast, start physical,” Lyons said. “I feel like we could have been just better in a lot of lot of categories, offensively. So just try not to make those mistakes. 

“And then just understanding the environment. It's going to be loud, it's going to be hostile, it's Big Ten, so it'll be cold. Just understanding that, just going into that, not as an excuse, but just able to understand that so we can start fast.”

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Kendell Hollowell
KENDELL HOLLOWELL

Kendell Hollowell, a Southern California native has been been covering collegiate athletics since 2020 via radio and digital journalism. His experience includes covering programs such as the USC Trojans, Vanderbilt Commodores and Alabama Crimson Tide. Kendell He also works in TV production for the NFL Network. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kendell was a collegiate athlete on the University of Wyoming and Adams State football team. He is committed to bringing in-depth insight and analysis for USC athletics.

Home/Football