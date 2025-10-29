The Transfer Who Is Already Getting National Recognition At USC
USC’s newest addition didn’t take long to make waves. Guard Rodney Rice, the transfer from Maryland by way of Virginia Tech, has already earned national recognition — landing on the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Preseason Watchlist.
The award, presented annually by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, honors the top shooting guard in Division I men’s basketball. This year marks the 12th edition of the honor named after Hall of Famer Jerry West, and Rice’s inclusion puts him among the 20 best at his position heading into the 2025–26 season.
From Maryland to Los Angeles
Rice arrives in Los Angeles as one of the top transfer guards in the country — and he has the résumé to prove it. Last season at Maryland, he helped the Terrapins reach the Sweet Sixteen while averaging 13.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game on 43.4% shooting from the field and 37.4% from three.
Those numbers landed him on Andy Katz’s Top 10 wings list and No. 23 on ESPN’s “Most Impactful Newcomers” for the 2025–26 season. For a USC program that lost its top two scorers — Wesley Yates III and Desmond Claude, both now at Washington — Rice’s arrival couldn’t be better timed.
“Rodney is one of the most dynamic players in the country,” USC head coach Eric Musselman said back in May after Rice's arrival. “He can score the ball at all three levels and defend at a high rate. He was also one of the top players in the Big Ten this past season.”
At 6-foot-5, Rice brings a blend of shot creation, perimeter consistency, and playmaking that USC sorely missed in its sub-.500 campaign last year. His three-point reliability (37.4%) and 81.4% free-throw shooting give him one of the most efficient offensive profiles in the Trojans’ backcourt rotation.
Replacing Production, Elevating Standards
With Yates III — who was also named to this year’s Jerry West Watchlist — transferring to Washington after averaging 14.2 points and shooting 43.4% from deep, Rice steps into a ready-made scoring role. He’ll join freshman guard Jerry Easter II and sophomore Jordan Marsh in what projects to be one of the Big Ten’s most versatile backcourts.
Rice’s high-volume efficiency and ability to create off the dribble make him the early favorite to become USC’s offensive centerpiece alongside Jacob Cofie and Chad Baker-Mazara.
National Eyes Already Watching
For Rice, the recognition goes beyond preseason hype — it’s validation of a journey marked by growth and resilience. After limited opportunities at Virginia Tech, he found his rhythm at Maryland, proved himself on a national stage, and now enters USC positioned as a featured scorer.
The Jerry West Award will narrow its 20-player list to 10 in January, five in February, and one national winner during March Madness. Fan voting opens October 31, allowing USC supporters to rally behind their newest star.
Rice’s early inclusion doesn’t just spotlight his individual talent — it signals that USC’s rebuild under Musselman may be happening faster than expected.
If the Trojans are going to return to national relevance this season, it’ll likely start with the transfer who’s already getting national recognition.