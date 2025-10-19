All Trojans

USC Trojans' Jayden Maiava Road Game Struggles Continue In Loss To Notre Dame

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava struggled in the 34-24 loss to the No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Making his second career start vs. Notre Dame, Maiava had his first multi-interception game of the season, throwing two interceptions in the loss.

Gabriel Duarte

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) passes the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images
It was just one of those nights where not a whole lot went right for the No. 20 USC Trojans and quarterback Jayden Maiava. He had his first multi-interception game of the season in the Trojans' 34-24 loss to No. 13 Notre Dame to fall to 5-2 on the season.

Maiava finished his night with 328 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions as well. Interestingly enough, Maiava also threw two interceptions in his start last season vs. the Fighting Irish.

Run Game Struggles

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball while Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Tae Johnson (9) defends in the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Both of the Trojans' losses have had one thing in common. USC has struggled to run the ball. That has allowed opposing defense's to hone in on Maiava and the Trojans' dangerous air attack. Failing to establish the run game early has proven to haunt the Trojans in close games.

After losing their top two running backs to injury during their win over Michigan last week, USC was forced to start walk-on King Miller at running back. The Trojans couldn't get much going on the ground against the Fighting Irish, which hurt the Trojans' offensive game plan.

Miller rushed for 70 yards on 18 carries USC finished with 68 rushing yards as a team in what was their worst showing of the season so far.

During USC's biggest wins of the season vs. Michigan State and Michigan, the Trojans were able to rush for over 200 yards in each game. The Trojans' success on the ground allowed Maiava and USC's passing game to open things up and find sustained success.

Spreading The Love

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) completes a reception against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images / Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

USC had eight different players record a reception vs. Notre Dame.

Maiava found wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane for a season-high six catches for 111 yards and a touchdown. It was a big game from Lane, who saw an uptick in targets because of the matchups he drew. With Notre Dame's star cornerback Leonard Moore shadowing Makai Lemon for most of the game, Lane had favorable matchups vs. the Fighting Irish's Nos. 2 and 3 corners.

It wasn't the best day at the office for Lemon. The junior wide receiver managed to finish with four catches for 76 yards. However, Lemon did have a costly turnover late in the fourth quarter that cost the Trojans a key possesion.

With a lot of Notre Dame's attention on Lemon and Lane, freshman wide receiver Tanook Hines had his best game yet as a Trojan. He brought in five catches for 67 yards.

Moving Forward

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to throw the ball in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Despite sitting with two losses, USC's hopes for making a College Football Playoff appearence aren't dead yet. Maiava and the Trojans will have a chance to bounce back following their upcoming bye week.

USC will head on the road once again to Nebraska. It will be another opportunity for Maiava and the Trojans' offense to be in the spotlight. Maiava will battle with Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola in a must-win game for the Trojans on Nov. 1.

Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

