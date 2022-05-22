Skip to main content
Former USC Trojan Defends Jordan Addison's Transfer Decision

Bailey: "SC is on it’s way back."

Former Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison announced his decision to transfer to USC on Thursday.

"I have now carefully considered the advice of my family and close friends and fully weighed both the risks and benefits associated with my decision," Addison wrote in a social media post.

"I also respect that others may make a different choice. But for me, I will continue my full development as a student athlete by enrolling at USC."

According to Andrew Fillipponi, Addison will receive $3.5 million from USC. However, this wasn't the only reason behind his commitment to the Trojans.

ESPN writer Paolo Uggetti reported that Addison's relationship with QB Caleb Williams played a significant role in his decision to leave Pitt.

Williams also transferred to USC this offseason. He previously spent one season at Oklahoma.

Despite Addison receiving heavy criticism over leaving the Panthers, former USC safety Dion Bailey defended the Biletnikoff winner's decision.

"SC is on it’s way back and will start to land the nation’s top talent once again whether you like it or not. BUCKLE UP."

Addison will enter his junior season in 2022.

