Former USC Standout Earns Major Role on National Title Contender's Coaching Staff
In this story:
The USC Trojans aren't just helping fill NFL rosters with past talent. Even college football programs tap into the past land of Troy stars in the name of sparking a national title run.
One former USC safety falls into that category in earning a soon-to-be major elevation with his current job.
USC Star Earns a Job Promotion
Ex-Trojans safety Will Harris is sticking with the National Championship Game runner-up Miami Hurricanes. But he's now set to oversee an entire unit.
Harris is reportedly taking over as secondary coach, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. He's one of two internal changes involving the Hurricanes.
Miami coach Mario Cristobal needed a new cornerbacks coach as well with Harris moving out of his safeties coach role. Cristobal is set to tab Terry Jefferson as the replacement for Zac Etheridge, who leaves his cornerbacks coaching position to join the Arizona Cardinals.
Miami is yet to announce the coaching moves as of Thursday. Yet still, Harris is soon to earn a larger role after proving to be impactful for the Canes.
How Former USC Standout Impacts Miami
The Pasadena native Harris became one of more popular assistants for the Canes in 2025.
He arrived as a massive offseason coaching pickup from Miami's in-state rival Florida. Harris served as secondary coach for the Gators in 2024 before moving to Coral Gables.
Harris proved his recruiting mettle the moment he put on the Miami colors. He landed four-star safety JJ Dunnigan on the recruiting trail, landing the No. 2 prospect in the state of Kansas in the process. Harris then pulled off the major flip of Jaelen Waters after being committed to Florida, pulling in another prized four-star there.
Harris' past USC background boosted Miami's defensive backend too. Safety Jakobe Harris picked off five passes before heading to the NFL Draft. He even allowed Keionte Scott to flip to safety which boosted his coverage skills in the process.
Looking Back at Will Harris' USC Career
Harris brings a new imprint on the Hurricanes as a recruiter and assistant coach. But his collegiate journey started in the land of troy.
He established himself as a four-star recruit for the 2005 class out of Charter Oak High. Legendary Trojans coach Pete Carroll prioritized landing Harris during his recruiting period. Harris fielded offers from former Pac-12 rivals Oregon, Cal, Arizona, Arizona State and UCLA before choosing the Trojans.
He joined the nation's No. 3 overall recruiting class in the process. Which was one that produced multiple NFL names: Rey Maualuga, Brian Cushing, Kevin Thomas and future first round quarterback Mark Sanchez. Those USC teams Harris played on crashed four Rose Bowls in January, going 3-1 overall in the New Year's Day spectacle.
None of the Trojans teams Harris played on lost more than four games. He produced 113 career tackles with 64 solo stops including eight behind the line of scrimmage. Harris grabbed six interceptions as well, four coming during his final campaign on 2009 that eventually led him to the NFL.
Harris has coached since 2012, earning his start with Fullerton College of the junior college realm. He also helped famed musician and notable USC fan Snoop Dogg with his Snoop Youth Football League.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna