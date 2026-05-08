Former USC Standout Earns Major Role on National Title Contender's Coaching Staff

The USC Trojans aren't just helping fill NFL rosters with past talent. Even college football programs tap into the past land of Troy stars in the name of sparking a national title run.

One former USC safety falls into that category in earning a soon-to-be major elevation with his current job.

USC Star Earns a Job Promotion

Nov 15, 2008; Stanford, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans strong safety Will Harris (26) celebrates a defensive stop against the Stanford Cardinal offense in the third quarter at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, CA. USC defeated Stanford 45-23. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Ex-Trojans safety Will Harris is sticking with the National Championship Game runner-up Miami Hurricanes. But he's now set to oversee an entire unit.

Harris is reportedly taking over as secondary coach, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. He's one of two internal changes involving the Hurricanes.

Miami coach Mario Cristobal needed a new cornerbacks coach as well with Harris moving out of his safeties coach role. Cristobal is set to tab Terry Jefferson as the replacement for Zac Etheridge, who leaves his cornerbacks coaching position to join the Arizona Cardinals.

Miami is yet to announce the coaching moves as of Thursday. Yet still, Harris is soon to earn a larger role after proving to be impactful for the Canes.

How Former USC Standout Impacts Miami

Oct 17, 2009; South Bend, IN, USA; Southern California Trojans safety Will Harris (26) reacts after the game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. USC defeated Notre Dame 34-27. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Pasadena native Harris became one of more popular assistants for the Canes in 2025.

He arrived as a massive offseason coaching pickup from Miami's in-state rival Florida. Harris served as secondary coach for the Gators in 2024 before moving to Coral Gables.

Harris proved his recruiting mettle the moment he put on the Miami colors. He landed four-star safety JJ Dunnigan on the recruiting trail, landing the No. 2 prospect in the state of Kansas in the process. Harris then pulled off the major flip of Jaelen Waters after being committed to Florida, pulling in another prized four-star there.

Harris' past USC background boosted Miami's defensive backend too. Safety Jakobe Harris picked off five passes before heading to the NFL Draft. He even allowed Keionte Scott to flip to safety which boosted his coverage skills in the process.

Looking Back at Will Harris' USC Career

Nov 7, 2009; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils receiver Chris McGaha (13) catches a 23-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter as Southern California Trojans cornerback Kevin Thomas (15) and safety Will Harris (26) defend at Sun Devil Stadium. USC defeated Arizona State 14-9. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Harris brings a new imprint on the Hurricanes as a recruiter and assistant coach. But his collegiate journey started in the land of troy.

He established himself as a four-star recruit for the 2005 class out of Charter Oak High. Legendary Trojans coach Pete Carroll prioritized landing Harris during his recruiting period. Harris fielded offers from former Pac-12 rivals Oregon, Cal, Arizona, Arizona State and UCLA before choosing the Trojans.

He joined the nation's No. 3 overall recruiting class in the process. Which was one that produced multiple NFL names: Rey Maualuga, Brian Cushing, Kevin Thomas and future first round quarterback Mark Sanchez. Those USC teams Harris played on crashed four Rose Bowls in January, going 3-1 overall in the New Year's Day spectacle.

None of the Trojans teams Harris played on lost more than four games. He produced 113 career tackles with 64 solo stops including eight behind the line of scrimmage. Harris grabbed six interceptions as well, four coming during his final campaign on 2009 that eventually led him to the NFL.

Harris has coached since 2012, earning his start with Fullerton College of the junior college realm. He also helped famed musician and notable USC fan Snoop Dogg with his Snoop Youth Football League.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.