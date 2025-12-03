Why USC Suddenly Has a Shot at Flipping 5-Star Chris Henry Jr. From Ohio State

The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are building an elite recruiting class of 2026. By 9 a.m. this morning, 30 USC Trojans have put ink to paper to officially become Trojans. During the early signing period, there are still top players the Trojans can flip to join their No. 1 ranked class.

Five-star wide receiver recruit Chris Henry Jr. is one of the most notable players the Trojans can still make a push for. Henry Jr. has been locked in with the Ohio State, but the Trojans still have a chance with changes to the Buckeyes' staff.

Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is to become the next head coach of USF. On3’s Greg Biggins reported on Wednesday that Henry Jr. was surprised by Hartline’s decision to leave for USF, which has kept the door open for both the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks.

Chris Henry Jr.’s Recruitment Heating Up Between USC And Oregon

Henry Jr. has been locked in with Ohio State, but with the offensive coordinator change, USC and Oregon both have a shot at landing the elite wide receiver. The Oregon Ducks are also losing their offensive coordinator in Will Stein, which could give USC an edge.

“This is a three-team battle. We got Oregon, USC, and obviously, where he is committed, is Ohio State. One source mentioned that there’s some serious doubt that he ends up sticking with his pledge to the Buckeyes, and this is really going to come down to Oregon and USC,” 247Sports’ Tom Loy said about Henry Jr.’s recruitment.

The Trojans and Ducks have a history of competing for top recruits, and it will continue with Henry Jr. The Trojans currently have the No. 1 recruiting class, and the program’s future is bright. One of the main reasons for USC’s success in recruiting is that the Trojans are building a wall around California.

Henry is the No. 7 recruit in the nation, the No. 1 wide receiver recruit, and the No. 1 player in California, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. Riley and the Trojans would love to keep the No. 1 California recruit in-state and have the momentum to do so.

The Trojans’ recruiting class of 2026 currently has 35 commits. Of the 35 players, 57 percent are in-state recruits. When USC hired general manager Chad Bowden, he emphasized in-state recruiting, and it is paying off.

Some of the team’s top recruits are from California, such as five-star tight end Mark Bowman and four-star defensive linemen Tomuhini Topui.

One of USC’s biggest flips of the early signing period is four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Dixon-Wyatt was originally committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes, but flipped his decision, staying in the state of California.

Dixon-Wyatt and Henry Jr. were set to be teammates together, and could still be with the USC Trojans. At USC, Henry Jr. will have Riley, a head coach who has excelled at creating explosive offenses. With Henry Jr.’s height (6-5), the wide receiver can make a big impact with the team.

USC also has a clear future at the quarterback position, a notable aspect that wide receiver recruits look for ahead of committing. Quarterback Jayden Maiava can return for another season, or it could be Husan Longstreet, a five-star recruit from the class of 2025. The team also recruited four-star quarterback Jonas Williams in the class of 2026.

With Hartline leaving Ohio State, it is not too late for the Trojans to land the top recruit. Of the three teams in on Henry Jr., the USC Trojans are set to retain their offensive coordinator next season, which could play a role in landing the elite wide receiver recruit.

