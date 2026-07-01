Four Toughest Running Backs the USC Trojans Will Face

Coach Lincoln Riley needed someone to fix the USC Trojans' 51st-ranked scoring defense from 2025. Ex-TCU head coach and renowned defensive guru Gary Patterson enters the picture here.

Patterson created prolific secondaries during his run in Fort Worth. But he needs to do more than create brand new ball hawks in the land of troy.

Patterson must tweak up a run defense that surrendered 143.2 yards per game last season. These four running backs look ready to test his defensive unit this season.

Sept. 5: Bryson Donelson, Fresno State

Sep 6, 2025; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs running back Bryson Donelson (6) on the field during warmups before the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Donelson fits the mold of past Fresno State running backs. He's a hammerhead who can wear down defenses with his physical runs. This Bulldogs team presents a violent downhill approach.

Granted, Bulldogs offensive coordinator Josh Davis likes to unleash multiple backs. Former Arizona Wildcat Rayshon Luke will earn his touches and provide the speed element for this offense.

But Donelson is being trusted to throw the jabs and wear down USC for this Sept. 5 showdown, and former USC linebackers coach turned Fresno State head coach Matt Entz may know which weak spots to attack on the Trojans' side, especially the run defense.

The defensive tackle tandem of Jide Abasiri and Jahkeem Stewart need to clog the inside lanes in a big way for this Friday night showdown at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Or the Bulldogs will be thinking about earning their second-ever victory against USC.

Sept. 26: Dierre Hill Jr., Oregon

Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. carries the ball as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks are another presenting a thunder/lightning combination designed to wear down defenses. Sophomore running back Jordon Davison rises as the "thunder" for the Big Ten powerhouse.

But it's the speed back Hill to neutralize way more here. Especially after averaging 8.7 yards per carry last season in his freshman debut.

He flashed his game-breaking speed against James Madison in the playoffs. Hill even averaged 17.2 yards a carry despite taking the lopsided loss to Indiana during the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Hill's presence will test a younger crew of USC linebackers in this home contest for the Trojans.

Oct. 31: Bo Jackson, Ohio State

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) carries the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Patterson and the USC defense will game plan against a 1,000-yard rusher from last year here on Halloween night.

The Trojans need to display strong eye discipline here when facing Jackson. He's deadly with delivering cuts in the open field. Staying squared and not getting caught out-of-position is a must when facing Jackson.

One defender can't bring down the near 220-pound Jackson either. Gang-tackling is paramount here. USC must deliver an LA-style traffic jam on the field to clog up any lane Jackson wants to zip through.

Yes, bottling wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is integral for USC. But so is bottling up the high-powered back.

Nov. 14: Turbo Richard, Indiana

Indiana's Turbo Richard (1) during warm-ups during the Indiana football spring game at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, April 23, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Boston College transfer is getting the ball here in this pivotal road contest. Indiana coach Curt Cignetti won't place the game solely on the hands of his other prized transfer in former TCU quarterback Josh Hoover.

Richard is one last speed back USC must bottle. He's coming off career-highs too in racking up 749 yards with nine touchdowns.

But USC must account for his versatility too. Richard caught 30 passes for 213 yards and scored twice, becoming one of the few highlights of a dismal Eagles season.

While Khobie Martin adds a downhill element for the defending national champs, Richard is the most explosive weapon here.

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