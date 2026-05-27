Three Big Questions Surrounding USC’s Defense This Summer

USC made a big splash in January when they hired former longtime TCU head coach and 2026 College Football Hall of Fame electee Gary Patterson to be their new defensive coordinator.

Patterson built elite defenses with the Horned Frogs for two decades and is looking to do the same in Los Angeles. The Trojans return multiple starters at each level, added some key transfers and have a talented group of young players that can make an impact in the fall. Does USC coach Lincoln Riley finally have a defense that can help lead them to the College Football Playoff? Here are three questions surrounding the defense this summer.

Does USC Have Enough to Build a Dominant Defensive Front?

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

When the Trojans first joined the Big Ten in 2024, they were not well equipped to play in the conference in the trenches. Since then, they have invested heavily into building a dominant front the past few recruiting cycles.

On the edge, senior Braylan Shelby and junior Kameryn Crawford, a former top 100 prospect, both return. Shelby has appeared in 38 career games, including nine starts over the past two seasons. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Lone Star State native finished second on the team in sacks in 2025.

Crawford has appeared in 21 games, including 12 starts the past two seasons. He finished first on the team in sacks in 2025 and is continuing to trend upwards after a strong spring. Five-star Luke Wafle was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2026 class according to Rivals, after registering 23 sacks his senior season and three sacks in the Navy All-American Bowl. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound New Jersey native looks more like a five-year veteran in the NFL than an 18-year-old freshman, to pair with his advanced physical traits.

Penn State transfer Zuriah Fisher gives the Trojans another veteran that can rush the passer, while four-star freshman defensive ends Simote Katoanga and Braeden Jones, and redshirt freshman Jadyn Ramos add depth.

On the interior, Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren, a two-year starter for the Spartans, was a big addition in the portal. Sophomore Jahkeem Stewart was the crown jewel of USC’s 2025 class. The New Orleans native is looking to build off his Freshman All-American season. Junior Jide Abasiri also returns after starting nine game last season and with two years of experience under his belt, is expected to make a leap alongside Stewart.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Redshirt junior Jamaal Jarrett is a massive body at 6-foot-5 and 375 pounds. Five-star freshman Jameion Winfield and four-star Tomuhini “TomTom” Topui both have a great blend of size, power and quickness at 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds. Sophomore Floyd Boucard was a key rotational player during his true freshman season. He adds size and experience to a defensive front that could go at least three-deep.

They were working under defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones, who was promoted from his analyst role to replace Eric Henderson in February. While defensive ends Shaun Nua was retained and has now worked under all three defensive coordinators in the Riley era.

It’s a defensive front that has been years in the making. The Trojans have depth, size and experience, but can they provide a consistent pass rush, have better gap discipline at the line of scrimmage and wreak havoc for opposing offenses? Those will determine how year one under Patterson will play out.

Can a Pair of Third Year Linebackers Elevate Under a New Position Coach?

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC made several changes to its defensive staff this offseason, one of which was hiring longtime college football assistant Mike Ekeler to be their special teams coordinator and linebackers coach. Last season, Ekeler was just the special teams coordinator at Nebraska.

In his 28 years of coaching experience, Ekeler has coached All-Conference, All-American and first round draft picks. With the Trojans, he inherits a pair of third-year linebackers from Michigan.

Desman Stephens became a full-time starter last season after primarily playing special teams during his true freshman season in 2024. Stephens had bright moments, particularly his performance against Nebraska, but was largely inconsistent. Stephens, a high school receiver, defensive back and punt returner, was still growing into his new role. He’s ultra-athletic at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds and the expectation in his junior season is that he blossoms into one of the top linebackers in the Big Ten in 2026.

Jadyn Walker missed almost the entirety of the 2024 season with a shoulder injury. This past season, he saw action in 13 games, including five starts and is the heavy favorite to start alongside Stephens this fall. Walker got his first taste of college football last season and should pay dividends heading into his redshirt sophomore campaign.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Jadyn Walker (31) reacts after a stop against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

“Both those guys are becoming extremely confident and going out and understanding every day what it takes to get better and it sounds like a cliche, but it's the truth," Ekeler said.

USC needs much better and consistent linebacker play than they received last season. Having an improved defensive front will certainly help but building a strong front seven would bode tremendously well as the Trojans face a tough schedule this fall.

Who Can Separate Themselves in the Cornerback Competition?

Oct 5, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jontez Williams (3) intercepts a pass intended for Baylor Bears wide receiver Monaray Baldwin (4) at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Cornerback was one of the more intriguing position battles this spring and will only intensify in fall camp when Iowa State transfer Jontez Williams and redshirt sophomore Chasen Johnson join the mix. Both players suffered season-ending knee injuries last September and remained out through spring practice. Williams is the most experienced player in the room, having appeared in 32 games, including 19 starts. He was a second team All-Big-12 selection in 2024 after recording four interceptions.

Marcelles Williams started 11 games last season as a redshirt freshman. Cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed has seen Williams confidence grow exponentially after playing a full season of college football. The Trojans coach also challenged the St. John Bosco (Calif.) product to become a leader this spring. Marcelles was the oldest player in the room with Jontez and Johnson out. That and entering his third season with the program, USC needs him to take the next step on and off the field.

The two most interesting young players in the room are redshirt freshman RJ Sermons and freshman Elbert “Rock” Hill. Sermons is a legacy. His father, Rodney, played running back for the Trojans in the 1990s. Sermons was originally a five-star recruit and the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class. But after a decorated track and field season, he reclassified early last summer and enrolled just before fall camp. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound local product redshirted and spent the entire season working behind the scenes to prepare him for this upcoming season.

“It was huge. He turned from a boy to a man, not just in the way he looks, in the way he thinks, the way he acts, the way he goes about his business, the way he takes notes,” Reed said. “Everything about him has changed. The ceiling is through the roof for that guy. He will be one of those young men that when we look back on it, he gonna live up to that fifth star that he got.”

USC Trojans cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed | @Khollowell_

Hill was the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class according to ESPN. The freshman from Ohio immediately made a splash in spring practice and drew lofty praise from head coach Lincoln Riley and numerous veterans. Hill is a tremendous athlete, and his technique is advanced for his age.

“That kid do some stuff that if he was in the NFL Combine today, he'll look the best. And he's 18 years old,” Reed said.

It's a crowded room but it could be very hard to keep to Sermons and Hill off the field.

The cornerback play has been up-and-down in each of the four seasons under Riley. But similar to defensive line, the Trojans have never had more talent at the position than what they have right now.

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