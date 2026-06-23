USC Trojans Defensive Back Room Bursting With Young Potential

The USC Trojans cracked the top 10 among best Big Ten pass defenses in 2025.

Yet surrendering 207.5 yards per game didn't leave coach Lincoln Riley and his coaching staff complacent. Meanwhile, cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed and general manager Chad Bowden were busy reloading this unit through the recruiting ranks.

USC's 2026 defensive back haul now positions the Trojans to deliver one of the more deepest and feared units this fall for a variety of reasons.

USC Creates Six-Man Defensive Back Crew

USC Trojans freshman safety Madden Riordan | USC Trojans on SI

Depth isn't going to be an issue for the Trojans on the defensive backend. Reed pulled in four brand new cornerbacks, including multiple four-stars capable of playing out the gate.

The popular cornerbacks coach improved the size in the room with this haul. Brandon Lockhart brings a still-growing 6-3 frame over to the perimeter. The local Sierra Canyon High standout presents more than height against future foes, though. He's versatile enough to bounce at safety while delivering punishing hits in run support.

Fellow four-star Elbert Hill IV is shorter at 5-10, but possesses the ball skills that points to him potentially leading the Big Ten or nation in interceptions down the road. Hill is projected to man the ever-important slot cornerback role by neutralizing the inside wide receiver game moving forward.

Joshua Holland is another big cornerback at 6-2 who can form a deadly perimeter tandem with Lockhart for the future. Holland played wide receiver too at St. John Bosco, so he brings a cerebral side in knowing how to attack routes. Jayden Crowder starred in the Trinity League too via Rancho Santa Margarita Catholic who took on future college stars on the opposite side. He's another contender for slot corner duties down the road.

Peyton Dyer and Madden Riordan vie for safety duties with new safeties coach Paul Gonzales, brought in my USC's new defensive coordinator Gary Patterson.

Why This Class is Beyond Prepared for USC

Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon and USC Trojans safety commit Madden Riordan / @maddenriordy | @maddenriordy

The Sierra Canyon duo of Lockhart and Riordan faced a combination of Trinity League and a Hawai'i powerhouse for their 2025 gauntlet. They even needed to step up and tackle two-way threat and Oregon commit Davon Benjamin plus future USC teammate at running back Deshonne Redeaux too. The Trailblazers' schedule prepares their college prospects for any power conference now.

Holland and Crowder faced an even fiercer gauntlet; including covering Ohio State wide receiver commit Chris Henry Jr. and USC pledge Kayden Dixon-Wyatt. Iron eventually sharpened iron.

Even the out-of-state talents Dyer and Hill faced their share of elite competition. Dyer's Tyner Academy of Chattanooga plays in Division I in Tennessee, including battling five-star Vanderbilt quarterback commit Jared Curtis during the regular season. Hill played in Akron, Ohio where he Miami four-star wideout commit Milan Parris and won that in-season matchup versus Walsh Jesuit before falling in the playoffs.

USC went after players who either competed or defeated teams featuring future collegiate foes. Hence why this 2026 group is sharpened enough to handle the Big Ten rigors.

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