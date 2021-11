Game Day Hub: USC vs. BYU

The [4-6] USC Trojans take on the [9-2] No. 13 BYU Cougars on Saturday, November 27 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Below is everything you need to know about USC vs. BYU.

USC vs. BYU:

2021 Records: USC [4-6] vs. BYU [9-2]

Date: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Kickoff Time: 7:30 p.m. PT

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Location: Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN

Radio: 790 KABC

Streaming: FuboTV

Betting Odds:

SI SportsBook

More USC vs. BYU News:

How To Watch: USC vs. BYU

10 Things To Know: USC vs. BYU

USC Defensive Coordinator Todd Orlando Talks Defensive Struggles This Season

Injuries Plague Trojans Ahead of BYU

Donte Williams Calls USC's Defensive Efforts 'Disgusting'

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube