Gary Patterson Beats Big Ten Rivals for Weekly Award After USC's Shutout Win

In Week 0 versus San José State, USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and the Trojans defense held the Spartans scoreless in the first half of action, but the second half was a different story. The Spartans went on to score 26 points, making the game appear closer than what it actually was. This would only fuel Patterson and the defense’s performance in Week 1 against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

On Sept. 4, Patterson coached his first shutout win as a Trojan while holding the Bulldogs’ offense to a total of 116 yards. Produced five sacks, seven tackles for loss, a forced fumble, an interception and two safeties. The defensive coaching clinic earned him the honor of CBS Sports’ Big Ten Conference Coordinators of the Week.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Gary Patterson (center) and defensive tackles coach Skyler Jones (right) talk with defensive tackle Alex Vansumeren (91) against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two safeties might as well be a good omen for Southern Cal too.The last team to record two safeties in a game was the 2023 National Champions Michigan Wolverines versus Maryland (Nov. 18, 2023).

Other Recognitions and Awards for Week 1

Three defensive players received a game ball following the win: redshirt-freshman nickelback Alex Graham, junior nickelback Kennedy Urlacher and redshirt-senior safety Prophet Brown.

Graham had four total tackles (three assisted, one solo), 1,5 tackles for loss, a sack – first of his career – a quarterback-hit and a safety. Urlacher could be seen flying around the field, recording three total tackles (all solo), two tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and a safety. The new roles Graham and Urlacher have in Patterson’ s 4-2-5 scheme has been demanding but elevated their level of play.

While Brown did not record a tackle, his interception in the first quarter was not only a tone setter but the first of his collegiate career. He also shut down his side of the field, aiding in the limited number of plays and yards the Bulldogs were able to produce.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jayden Mandal (7) is tackled for a safety by Southern California Trojans cornerback Alex Graham (7) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pro Football Focus also gave high grades to junior defensive lineman Jide Abasiri and Urclacher. Abasiri, who played a total of 20 snaps, received a 93.8 due to six pressures, three quarterback-hits, sack and pressure win-rate of 54.5 percent. Urlacher had the second-highest rating with 93.6 (19 snaps played).

The outing also placed the Trojans’ defense at No. 3 in the Big Ten Power Rankings. The Indiana Hoosiers (No. 2) and Ohio State Buckeyes (No. 1) remain ahead, but another strong showing could propel USC another spot forward.

USC Trojans Week 2 Outlook

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) is brought down by Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC will look to extend their win streak, and home win streak, against the Louisiana Ragin’ Canjuns on Sept. 12.

In Week 1, Louisiana’s offense racked up 474 yards of total offense, including 243 on the ground, against Lamar University. As for their passing attack, quarterback Lunch Winfield completed 16-of-22 passes for 189 yards but had two interceptions. He also logged 84 rushing yards himself.

Linebackers Desman Stephens II and Deven Bryant will have to have a bigger impact compared to the last two games. Abasiri and the defensive line will also need to bring the intensity once more – create pressure, cause turnovers.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.