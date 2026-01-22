How Gary Patterson Could Make or Break Lincoln Riley’s USC Era

Offense will never be an issue for USC under Lincoln Riley, Heisman Trophy and Biletnikoff Award winners and all. And it wasn't an issue during his days at Oklahoma. Being prolific on that side is given at this point.

The problem has been the defensive culture at both schools that have prevented Riley's teams from reaching college football's mountain top and in his four seasons with the Trojans, even reaching a College Football Playoff.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

New USC defensive coordinator Gary Patterson has a track record of great defenses in his 21 seasons as the head coach at TCU, in which he served as the defensive play caller. His eye for identifying and developing have been excellent, especially considered the Horned Frogs produced double-digit 10-win seasons under Patterson, without having rosters filled with four and five-star recruits.

It's not a splashy hire but its the right hire. And the one Southern Cal needs to change the narrative around the program.

New Chapter in Lincoln Riley Era

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The pressure for Riley to win at USC has always been there. It comes with coaching for a blue blood. But heading into his fifth season, the pressure to win at a high level is mounting. There's no more the program is close or is headed in the right direction, especially after Curt Cignetti just led Indiana to a perfect 16-0 record and a national championship in just his second season. Or Mario Cristobal, who was hired in the same coaching carousel as Riley, won three playoff games and reached the title game this season.

Hiring Patterson will shift the defensive culture in Los Angeles. It's a unit that needs to be tougher, particularly in the trenches, tackle better and overall have better execution. And its going to be about maximizing the talent on the roster.

MORE: USC Defense Takes a Hit at Linebacker with Late Transfer Portal Exit

MORE: NIL Impact Of Terrell Anderson's Transfer To USC

MORE: USC’s Quarterback Room Following Transfer Portal Shakeup

USC will have more pure talent on the defensive side of the ball in 2026 than any other year since Riley has been the head coach. They return multiple starters at all three levels and have the No. 1 recruiting class coming in from the 2026 cycle that is filled with freshman ready to play immediately such as five-star edge Luke Wafle and cornerback Elbert Hill and four-star defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield, just to name a few.

On paper it sounds great, it did last season as well. We can talk all day about the number of blue-chip recruits or how great the depth may sound but at the end of the day its about player development and results on the field.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Trojans schedule is absolutely brutal next season, highlighted by matchups against Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon, Washington and Penn State, all teams featured in CBS Sports way-too-early top 25.

The clock is ticking and while the USC administration has been supportive and patient with Riley, that can only last so much longer without definitive results.

Recommended Articles