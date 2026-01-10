USC Star Ja’Kobi Lane Training with Former Pro Receiver Ahead of NFL Draft

NFL Draft season will be here before you know it, and USC Trojans receiver Ja’Kobi Lane is preparing to improve his stock.

Lane is down in Huntington Beach to train with former NFL receiver and current Santa Margarita (Calif.) receivers coach TJ Houshmandzadeh. The longtime NFL receiver played eight of his 11 seasons in the Cincinnati Bengals, including six with former USC quarterback and Santa Margarita head coach Carson Palmer.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) warms up on the field before the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Houshmandzadeh coached four-star USC signee Trent Mosley, who earned MaxPreps California Player of the Year and First Team All-American honors this season.

For Lane, everything will start at the end of the month when he heads down to Mobile to take part in the Panini Senior Bowl. He will have three days to impressive scouts and representatives from all 32 teams, before the game on Saturday, Jan. 31. It will also be his last time to show off his skillset in pads.

Lane chose to forgo his senior year and enter the 2026 NFL Draft. The former four-star recruit had a breakout season as a sophomore in 2024, when he caught 12 touchdowns, which ranked second in the Big Ten, only behind Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith.

This season, he was limited during the first couple of weeks of fall camp because of a broken foot he suffered in the summer. Lane exploded against Purdue for 115 yards on just three receptions, showcasing his ability as a vertical threat.

He battled another injury early in the season that kept him out of the Trojans week 4 matchup against Michigan State and limited his snaps the following week against Illinois.

USC wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane hauls in a pass under cover from Oregon defensive back Brandon Finney Jr. as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on Nov. 22, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lane began to find his stride again after the Trojans first bye week in early October. He finished second on the team in receptions (49) and receiving yards (745) and tied for second in receiving touchdowns with four.

At 6-foot-4, Lane does a great job of using his lengthy frame and has been a mismatch for college defensive backs. Pair that was an impressive set of hands and his knack for highlight reel one-handed catches and he became a massive red zone threat for the Trojans.

Lane has a great release package and improved on the little details as a route runner this season. He's a more than willing blocker and stepped into more a leadership as an upperclassman.

Ja’Kobi Lane’s Draft Process

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) runs against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Andrew Marshall (10) and defensive back Rex Guthrie (21) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

It will be a busy stretch for Lane before April’s NFL Draft. After the Senior Bowl this month, it will the NFL Scouting Combine in late February and then USC’s Pro Day sometime in March.

The medical at the combine will be huge for a player that battled a couple of injuries during his last year at Southern Cal. That and the 15-minute meetings teams are allowed with draft prospects will be the two most important things for Lane in Indianapolis.

Lane doesn’t necessarily have 4.3 speed, but Lane is a long strider that can get behind defenses in a hurry. If he runs good 40-time at the combine or at his Pro Day it could improve his stock dramatically.

