One Big Question For Gary Patterson As USC's Next Defensive Coordinator

The USC Trojans have found their new defensive coordinator, hiring former TCU coach Gary Patterson to lead the team’s defense entering a pivotal 2026 season. After the departure of former defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn to take the same position under new Penn State Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell, the search for a new DC was extremely crucial for the Trojans.

During his 21 seasons as a TCU coach and three years as the Horned Frogs' defensive coordinator, Patterson was known as a great defensive mind.

USC fans are hoping, given the recent struggles defensively under coach Lincoln Riley, that Patterson can help guide the Trojans' defense to play at a higher level and lead the team to an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Biggest Question With Gary Patterson As USC's Defensive Coordinator

One of the biggest questions regarding Patterson entering his first season as USC’s defensive coordinator is whether his playcalling can have the Trojans’ defense make a difference in big games next year, especially on the road.

During his two seasons as USC’s defensive coordinator, Lynn played a crucial role in improving the physicality of the Trojans defense. While this resulted in better defensive play for USC the last two seasons, the Trojans continued to struggle defensively against ranked opponents on the road, which was on full display this year.

During the regular season, all three of USC’s losses came on the road against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Oregon Ducks. In those games, USC’s defense struggled, giving up 30-plus points in all three games. The results in those matchups ultimately kept the Trojans out of the College Football Playoff.

2026 Big Ten Schedule Will Challenge Trojans Defense

The performance of USC’s defense during the 2026 season is pivotal to the Trojans CFP aspirations, as they will face a gauntlet of a Big Ten schedule next season. Crucial road matchups for USC next season include games against the defending national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, and the Penn State Nittany Lions.

After going undefeated at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this season, USC is expected to have a much more difficult home slate in 2026, which includes matchups against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Washington Huskies.

It is pivotal that Patterson has USC’s defense ready to play, as these five games will determine the outcome of the Trojans season. Several returning impactful defensive players from this past season also hope to thrive under Patterson’s leadership.

USC Defensive Returners and Additions Look to Thrive Under Patterson

USC players looking to take a major step forward on defense entering the 2026 season include defensive linemen Jahkeem Stewart, Braylan Shelby, and Kameryn Crawford. USC also returns several key pieces at linebacker, including Desman Stephens and Jadyn Walker.

USC’s secondary, which could be the most critical defensive group to the Trojans success next season, returns cornerback Prophet Brown and safety Christian Pierce.

The Trojans portal additions that feature Washington transfer linebacker Devan Bryant, Iowa State cornerback Jontez Williams, Penn State defensive end Zuriah Fisher, Michigan State defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren, and Oklahoma State cornerback Carrington Pierce all look to thrive under Patterson.

