New Developments in the Future of USC-Notre Dame Rivalry

The USC Trojans and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will not be facing off against each other in the regular season this year, breaking a long standing tradition. However, USC and Notre Dame are both still in talks of figuring out a way to get this rivalry game back on the schedule in the future.

USC, Notre Dame Still in Discussion for New Agreement

Oct 14, 2023; South Bend, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman chat before the game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

According to Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times, USC and Notre Dame have been in negotiations with each other about reaching a deal. One of the holdups and reasons for the game going away in the first place is USC wanting to play Notre Dame earlier in the season before Big Ten conference play gets underway.

“A person familiar with the discussions not authorized to talk about them publicly told The Times that Notre Dame is now willing to discuss playing the game earlier in the season, which had perviously been a sticking point,” Kartje said. “A person familiar with the discussions told The Times that they were optimistic a deal could be reached.”

Notre Dame linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (27) celebrates after getting a stop on fourth down in the second half of a NCAA football game against Southern California at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there could be momentum building towards an agreement between the two sides, it is likely to still be a few years until they would face against each on the actual field. NBC Sports college football insider Nicole Auerbach took to social media addressing this news. Auerbach claims that the discussions between the two sides has been ongoing.

“Have been told that these conversations between USC and Notre Dame technically never stopped,” Auerbach posted on her X account. “I do believe there is/has been a willingness from Notre Dame to schedule USC earlier in the fall…Both sides have always said they hoped the rivalry would resume.”

Have been told that these conversations between USC and Notre Dame technically never stopped. https://t.co/tXKJOPVTvn — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) May 11, 2026

History of the USC-Notre Dame Rivalry

Nov. 29, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Charlie Weis and Southern California Trojans head coach Pete Carroll talk after Southern California beat Notre Dame 38-3 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images | Matt Cashore-Imagn Images

Not seeing USC and Notre Dame playing each other during a 12-game college football schedule will be an adjustment for fans. The two sides have made up one of the most historic rivalries in the sport’s history. USC and Notre Dame have played each other 96 total times dating back to 1926. The Fighting Irish lead the all-time series with a record of 51-37-5.

Notre Dame has also dominated the rivalry as of late. They have won the past three matchups and seven of the past eight. Their last game against one another was in October of 2025 in South Bend. Notre Dame defeated USC by a final score of 34-24.

Part of what makes this rivalry so unique is how the game in South Bend would always be played in the middle of the season. In the years it has been played in Los Angeles, it’s typically been the final game or two of the regular season for each team.

These have also been two of the most successful programs in the country, with countless national championships, Heisman Trophy winners, and NFL Draft picks.

Conference realignment is clearly a big reason why this rivalry will be put on hold. With USC now in the Big Ten, that means more traveling. It could be more beneficial to them if they could have this in game in the first month of the season as opposed to the middle or end.

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