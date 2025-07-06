USC Trojans Legends Bruce Matthews, Ronnie Lott: Best NFL Draft Picks In History?
College football analyst Ben Solak ranked the best first-round picks at their position, regardless of the year. Among the list is USC Trojans’ safety Ronnie Lott and outside tackle Bruce Matthews – two of USC’s most influential talents.
Lott was ranked No. 8 within the top 10, known as one of the highest regarded safeties the NFL has ever seen. Lott was selected by the San Francisco 49ers as the eighth overall pick in the 1981 NFL Draft.
The 1980 All-American played for the Trojans from 1977-1980 and was a huge piece of USC’s elite defense that won a national championship in 1978.
He was a driving force for the Trojans and still to this day comes back to South Central to support the campus and program that sparked his NFL career.
In the Bay, Lott immediately found a place on the backline for the 49ers. He led the League leaderboard twice in interceptions, including his career best 10 interceptions in 1986 paired with 77 tackles, three forced fumbles, and two sacks. Lott finished his career as a four-time Super Bowl champion and an eight-time First-Team All Pro selection.
Lott was later recognized as one of football’s best, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on July 29, 2000, and named to the Pac-12 Hall of Fame in 2019.
Right behind Lott is Matthews at No. 9 – the All-American outside tackle who set the bar high for the Trojans offensive line that set the standard for his NFL career. Matthews was selected ninth overall in the first round of the 1983 NFL Draft with the Houston Oilers. Something memorable about Matthews was his dedication to the game, he never missed a game and has a career 296 starts – marking third most in the league.
At USC, Matthews was a consensus All-American in 1982 and earned back-to-back first-team All Pac-10 honors in 1981 and 1982. He started three-straight seasons, with one start as a true freshman, and captained the Trojans as a senior in 1982. That same season, Matthews was awarded the Morris Trophy -- recognized as college football’s best lineman.
Matthews spent 19 years with the Oilers, who then became the Tennessee Titans, and has taken snaps with every position on the offensive line and even some on special teams – making him a versatile player on both sides of the ball.
Like Lott, Matthews was recognized for his talent after his retirement from the game. He was inducted into the USC Athletics Hall of Fame in 2005, and was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame joining Lott in 2007.
Matthews and Lott continue to inspire generations of football players while proudly representing the Trojan program as it enters year two in the Big Ten.