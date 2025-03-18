5-Star California Recruit Havon Finney Jr. Compares USC Trojans, LSU Tigers
Sierra Canyon (Calif.) five-star cornerback Havon Finney Jr. reclassified from the 2027 class to the 2026 earlier this month, speeding up everything in his recruiting process. Several programs are pursuing the highly touted defensive back, but two schools have stood out lately, the USC Trojans and LSU Tigers.
USC had some ground to make up, but for like many prospects, everything changed for Finney with the arrival of general manager Chad Bowden in late January. The energy around the program has “changed drastically” according to USC commit and Finney’s high school teammate Madden Riordan with Bowden leading the Trojans recruiting efforts.
Bowden has placed an emphasis on landing blue-chip recruits in the state of California and Finney is high on the priority list. Finney plays his high school football less than an hour away from the Trojans' campus and Bowden and his staff are pushing to do whatever it takes to keep him from the leaving their backyard.
Finney has visited campus twice this calendar year, once during the Trojans Junior Day event in early February, which allowed recruits to be around Bowden for the first time since he was hired and new cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed. He returned last week with his family, a visit that certainly left an impression on Finney.
“I’d say it kind of started at the junior day, but it like really picked up once I reclassified,” Finney told On3. “That’s when it like really started. They’ve done a lot. I mean, I’ve grown up knowing most of the coaching staff, the defense coach staff. I was already close with Lincoln Riley, but I didn’t really know Coach (Doug) Belk, the new corners coach, Coach (Trovon) Reed.”
LSU has been aggressive in their pursuit of Finney with cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond leading the charge. Raymond began coaching at LSU in 2012 but then joined Billy Napier’s staff at Florida in 2022 when Brian Kelly was hired by the Tigers. Kelly brought Raymond back to Baton Rouge in 2024, largely because of his ability to recruit defensive backs.
Finney is very high on the Tigers because of their track record when it comes to developing defensive backs, which has earned them the nickname “DBU”. Raymond has produced several first round picks during his time in the bayou, including cornerbacks Derek Stingley Jr. and Tre’Davious White and safety Jamal Adams.
Stingley inked a brand-new three-year, $90 million dollar deal with a jaw-dropping $89 million of it guaranteed with the Houston Texans to become the highest paid defensive back in NFL history at just 23 years old on Monday.
Three LSU players have won the Jim Thorpe Award since 2010, including cornerbacks Patrick Peterson and Morris Claiborne and safety Grant Delpit. Defensive back Tyrann Mathieu was a Heisman finalist for the Tigers in 2011. The NFL flooded is with defensive backs that suited up for LSU and Finney is excited to get back down to Baton Rouge to see the school again.
“I will be at LSU for multiple days next weekend and I am excited about getting back," Finney told On3. "I have had some good conversations with coach Raymond and he has coached some great players. LSU is a school I see as DBU, they are a school I like a lot now I get to learn more about the coaches, the culture and see if it feels like home.”
USC is the slight favorite to land Finney over LSU according to On3. Like it is for many local blue-chip prospects, the Trojans have the luxury of visiting Finney often at his school and having him be a frequent visitor on campus. Finney has official visits scheduled for both schools in June as he plans to announce his college decision before the start of his senior year.