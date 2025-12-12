Why 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Could Force USC Out Of The Coliseum

The Summer Olympics are set to return to American soil for the first time since 1996, as Los Angeles will host the 2028 games. The Summer Olympics will run from July 14 to July 30, 2028. The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the home of USC Trojans football, is one of the major venues for the Olympic Games, as it will host the opening and closing ceremonies, along with several track and field events.

Why USC Could Play Its Home Game At SoFi Stadium During 2028 Season

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Southern California Trojans logo at midifeld at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Coliseum has been the home of USC football since 1923. The Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, however, are likely to move the Trojans out venue and into SoFi Stadium for the 2028 season, according to the LA Times' Ryan Kartje. This is the result of the installation of a $100 million temporary track that will make the venue unusable for USC home games.

The new surface will be built on top of the Coliseum field for track and field events at both the Summer and Paralympic Games. Construction of the track is set to begin following the conclusion of USC’s final home game of the 2027 season.

MORE: USC Fans Will Love What Ed Orgeron Said About Trojans Job

MORE: How Michigan's Fiasco Might Help USC Trojans

MORE: USC Leads For Four-Star Recruit Danny Lang as Ohio State and Oregon Apply Pressure

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE!

The decision has not yet been finalized between USC’s athletic department and L.A. 2028 on whether or not the Trojans will play their home games at the Coliseum for the 2028 season. Playing their home games at the Coliseum, however, may be difficult as the Paralympics will conclude on Aug. 27, 2028, 13 days before USC's first home football game of the season.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley leads the Spirit of Troy marching band in a rendition of Tribute to Troy after teh game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After the conclusion of the Paralympic Games, it is likely to take two weeks for the track to be removed and the grass field, which will be dug up for the installation of the track, to be restored. The process of installing and removing the track is expected to be a challenge that may take longer than two weeks.

Why USC Might Not Be The Only Team Affected By Summer Olympics

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Helmets at the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans offensive lineman J'Onre Reed (50) snaps the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC might not be the only college football team that could play its 2028 home games at SoFi Stadium. With UCLA expressing interest in moving its games from the Rose Bowl to SoFi Stadium, the venue could be the home for the Bruins as well.

If this were the case, the Trojans and Bruins would have to switch off home games every Saturday. This wouldn't be the first time the two schools of done this before. UCLA played in the Coliseum for 54 years with USC before moving to the Rose Bowl in 1982.

SoFi Stadium could play host to Los Angeles' two NFL teams, the Chargers and Rams, as well as the city’s two major collegiate universities, USC and UCLA, for the 2028 season. The Rose Bowl could also be a potential option for USC to have its home games if having four teams there at once becomes a challenge.

Recommended Articles