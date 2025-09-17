Heisman Buzz Building As USC's Jayden Maiava Enters Latest Quarterback Rankings
Every Wednesday, Joel Reuter of The Athletic releases his Report Card grades for the top 20 quarterbacks of the week.
For the first two weeks of the season, USC’s Jayden Maiava was nowhere to be found—a curious omission for a starter who had played clean, efficient football, albeit against lighter competition.
That changed in Week 3, when Maiava led the Trojans to a convincing 33–17 win over Purdue in their Big Ten opener.
Reuter placed Maiava 15th in the rankings, slotting him ahead of Oregon’s Dante Moore (16th), Utah’s Devon Dampier (17th), and Ohio State’s Julian Sayin (18th)—all three of whom remain higher than Maiava in FanDuel’s updated Heisman odds.
The message is clear: Maiava may not have the loudest stat lines, but his game management and efficiency are forcing analysts to take notice.
Heisman Odds vs. Reality
FanDuel still lists Maiava at +2500 to win the Heisman—well behind Moore (+1300), Sayin (+1600), and Dampier (+1900). But if early-season performance is the measuring stick, Maiava is outperforming all three in the categories that matter most.
- Zero turnovers through three games.
- Over 1,000 total yards of offense already, more than any of the three competitors.
- A 215.53 quarterback rating, tops among the four.
- 12.5 yards per play, by far the most explosive rate in the group.
Where Moore and Sayin are dinged by interceptions, and Dampier leans heavily on his legs with less efficient passing, Maiava has quietly become the most balanced option.
Breaking Down the Numbers
A closer look at the early-season stat lines tells the story:
- Maiava: 989 passing yards, 6 TDs, 0 INTs, plus 2 rushing scores.
- Moore: Higher accuracy (78.1%) but fewer yards (691 total offense) and one interception.
- Dampier: Dangerous as a runner (198 rushing yards, 6.0 YPC) but limited as a passer.
- Sayin: Eight touchdowns lead the group, but 3 interceptions and negative rushing yards hurt his overall profile.
Maiava’s edge comes from balance. He doesn’t have Dampier’s rushing flash or Sayin’s touchdown volume, but he’s producing more yards overall while keeping USC’s offense turnover-free.
Why This Matters for USC
For Lincoln Riley’s Trojans, this is exactly the version of Maiava they hoped to see.
USC doesn’t need him to play superhero football every week—they need him to steer the offense with poise and efficiency while their defense continues to make game-changing plays.
That’s what happened against Purdue: Maiava managed the tempo, stretched the field vertically, and protected the ball while the defense forced stops.
In the process, he checked the box many critics were waiting for—delivering against a quality Big Ten opponent rather than a non-conference tune-up.
The Heisman Conversation Is Changing
It’s still early, and the Heisman race remains wide open. But with each clean, efficient performance, Maiava chips away at the narrative that he’s simply a caretaker quarterback.
His ability to consistently generate big plays without mistakes has him trending upward while others stumble.
If USC keeps winning—and if Maiava continues to post elite efficiency numbers—his +2500 odds may start to look like one of the best values on the board.
