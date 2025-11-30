How Hostile Coliseum Crowd Played a Key Role In USC's Crosstown Rivalry Win
After a sluggish offensive start, the No. 17 USC Trojans caught fire in the second half to pull away and beat their arch-rival, the UCLA Bruins, 29-10 to retain the Victory Bell. USC fans came out in full force at the Los Angeles Coliseum to create a hostile environment in the rivalry win over the Bruins. How much did Trojan fans play a role in USC's second-half success?
USC Crowd Plays Major Role In Trojans' Second Half Performance
While USC has experienced its fair share of attendance problems at the Coliseum throughout this season and in past years, Saturday night's packed house played a major role in the Trojans' second-half success.
After trailing the Bruins 10-7 at halftime, the Trojans outscored UCLA 22-0 in the second half. The energy from the Coliseum crowd caused three flags on UCLA, which included two delay-of-game penalties, as well as one false start that stalled promising drives for the Bruins.
The Bruins were efficient on offense throughout the game as UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava found success against USC's defense with quick throws on the run. Iamaleava finished the game throwing for 200 yards and two touchdowns on 27-of-38 passing. USC's defense and crowd energy stalling UCLA's offensive success in the second half proved to be a major difference in the game.
UCLA wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer led the Bruins in receiving with 10 receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown in what was a valiant offense by the Bruins, who finished the season with a 3-9 record, including going 3-6 in Big Ten play under interim coach Tim Skipper.
With the Trojans down 10-7 late in the third quarter, star wide receiver Makai Lemon's 32-yard touchdown catch helped USC's offense and crowd come alive. The touchdown catch by Lemon was his only reception of the game, in what was a quiet night for the Biletnikoff Award finalist.
In the fourth quarter, two touchdowns by running back King Miller and tight end Lake McRee sealed the rivalry win for the Trojans. Miller collected his fourth 100-yard-plus rushing performance of the season with 17 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the win over UCLA. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava had another efficient performance for the Trojans, throwing for 257 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-29 passing.
What's Next For USC After Rivalry Win?
With the win, USC finishes the season at 9-3, including completing an undefeated season at the Coliseum. The Trojans' three losses this season against Illinois (Sept. 27), No. 9 Notre Dame (Oct. 18), and No. 6 Oregon (Nov. 22) all came on the road.
USC coach Lincoln Riley also improved his record against UCLA to 3-1 in his four seasons with the Trojans. USC will now wait a week to see which bowl game it is selected to compete in. With the Trojans expected to be one of the top teams not to make the College Football Playoff, USC will likely play in a top-bowl game that will be worth watching for fans.
Finishing the season with a bowl victory would be huge for USC. With a win, the Trojans will earn their second 10-win season under Riley. A bowl win could also give the program some huge momentum heading into the 2026 season, especially with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country coming to USC.